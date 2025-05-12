Virat Kohli’s 5 strict fitness rules, breakfast routine, and water that costs Rs 4,000 per liter

Even though Virat Kohli has bid farewell to Test cricket, his unwavering commitment and discipline continue to inspire cricket enthusiasts. From his strict training routine to his non-negotiable diet plans, Kohli's fitness regime isn't lenient, but it's undeniably what makes him a legend.

Virat Kohli credits these 5 fitness rules for his status as a GOAT in the sport:

1. Discipline

The world isn’t oblivious to Virat’s fitness rules and principles. The cricketer’s commitment to a fitness-focused regime acts as a catalyst that makes him a world-class athlete. From steering clear of detrimental indulgences to remaining consistent with his structured schedules, Kohli’s discipline has been an inspiration for many. Thus, discipline remains the key aspect of the cricketer’s commendable fitness.

2. Vigorous training routine

Kohli starts his day by dedicating his body to a rigorous training routine. He consistently wakes up early to get to work, incorporating a variety of workouts into his regime. The sports icon does cardio and HIIT regularly to build endurance and stamina, along with functional training to enhance core strength, agility, and mobility. Following a structured 6-day-a-week fitness schedule, Kohli includes Olympic lifts and agility drills to boost speed and power.

3. Strict Diet

“I can eat the same food for the next 6 months, 3 times a day,” Virat Kohli said in an interview, emphasizing his no-nonsense approach to food. For him, food is purely fuel, and taste isn’t a priority. His diet is 90% composed of steamed and boiled foods with minimal seasoning, avoiding masalas altogether. He steers clear of curries and only eats dal in his meals. For breakfast, Virat prefers clean, plant-based dishes rich in protein, following a mantra of no sugar and no dairy. The concept of “cravings” is alien to him.

Anushka once revealed that Kohli hasn't eaten butter chicken in 10 years, further highlighting his commitment to his strict diet.

4. Hydration

Virat Kohli has made headlines for his focus on hydration and his preference for alkaline water. The cricketer is said to import mineral-rich water bottles from France, reportedly costing Rs 4000 per liter, although other reports suggest it might be Rs 600 per liter.

What’s clear is Kohli's commitment to alkaline water, which has higher pH levels than regular water, making it ideal for hydration, mineral replenishment, and post-workout recovery. This special water also helps neutralize acid, boost metabolism, and aid digestion. In addition to alkaline water, Kohli also relies on coconut water and fresh fruit juices for added hydration and nutrients.

5. Non-negotiable sleep

In an interview, Anushka Sharma revealed that Virat Kohli’s commitment to a full eight hours of sleep is non-negotiable. The cricketer prioritizes rest, believing that sleep is something people can control. Mrs. Kohli also emphasized that proper rest helps him stay sharp, focused, and perform at his best.

Virat Kohli has become a legendary, beloved cricketer, not only for his sportsmanship but also as an inspirational figure. His unwavering commitment, discipline, and dedication to his sport solidify his place as an icon for generations to come.

Virat Kohli, the GOAT Indian cricketer, recently announced his retirement from test cricket, leaving fans and the nation in shock. After 14 glorious years, Kohli bids farewell to test cricket, having made an indelible mark as a legendary cricketer in the white jersey. As his test cricket era comes to a close, thousands of fans expressed bittersweet emotions and paid heartfelt tributes to the king of the game.

