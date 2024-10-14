Kyle Richards’s Weight Loss of 15 lbs: Diet, Exercise, Sobriety, Etc.

Kyle Richards, the RHOBH star, has been spreading fitness motivation through her social media handle for quite some time now. The actress has entered the fifth decade of her life but has kept herself in shape and looks ravishing, owing to her dedicated health and fitness routine. Recently, during the 13th season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she appeared on the show, looking all slim, making fans raise eyebrows and wonder if she is on weight loss pills. She cleared all the rumors and even shared all about her weight loss journey. Did Kyle too jump on the bandwagon of using Ozempic? Let’s find out below! Here are all the deets on Kyle Richards's weight loss journey. But before we get a bit serious, let’s take a look at the actress’s professional trajectory.

Who Is Kyle Richards?

Born and brought up in California, Kyle Richards began her acting career with the 1974 series, Police Woman. Over the next 10 years, she appeared on various TV series, including Flying High, Fantasy Island, Carter Country, and Time Express. After working in various TV shows, she appeared as a main cast member on the reality show, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (2010), and has been a recurring cast member for the last 13 seasons.

Kyle is not only a successful actor but also an established entrepreneur. The Halloween actress launched a clothing line in 2014 and even opened a luxury resort and loungewear boutique in 2021.

Talking about her personal life, Kyle Richards got married to Guraish Aldjufrie in 1988 but the couple later parted ways in 1992. In 1996, she tied the knot with Mauricio Umansky but the marriage didn’t last for a lifetime and the couple divorced in 2023.

Be it her personal life, health and wellness, or plastic surgery , Kyle Richards’s life has always been an open book. She ditched alcohol in July 2022 and embarked on a health and wellness journey, about which we have explained below in detail!

Kyle Richards Weight Loss Journey: When Did It Begin

In 2022, Kyle Richards underwent breast reduction surgery, after which she took a break from her regular workout routine. The actress then went on a vacation where she thoroughly enjoyed herself and indulged in pasta, wine, and cocktails. The result of this was that she couldn’t recognize herself by the end of the trip.

Moreover, the Vega$ star was not in a good mental space back then — she had just lost her best friend to suicide and was under stress. All this made the reality star gain weight and made her think carefully about her lifestyle choices. She said “no” to bad carbs and eliminated sugar, pasta, bread, and alcohol from her diet. Addedly, she also made a decision to work out on a daily basis, which had a huge impact on her weight. But what exactly did Kyle from The Housewives of Beverly Hills eat that helped her transform her body so beautifully? Let’s find out below!

Kyle Richards Diet Plan

Kyle Richards was at her heaviest, i.e. 132 pounds when she started her weight loss journey and she swore not to indulge in unhealthy food items and eat nutrient-rich foods, which helped her lose about 15 lbs. Here’s what the 56-year-old actress eats:

Breakfast: The Curfew star starts her day with a meal packed with a punch of protein. Typically, she consumes a protein shake with a banana or has a bowl of oatmeal with berries for breakfast. Both options are nutrient-dense and filling for the stomach, with the former being a healthy source of vitamins and proteins while the latter being rich with antioxidants. Protein shakes are a good way to stay hydrated, boost satiety, and get a good dose of protein in a tasteful way. Oatmeal, on the other hand, is a popular meal among weight loss enthusiasts — and science, too, supports the benefits of this nutritious food. A study concludes that consuming oatmeal can help improve gut health, inhibit inflammation, and prevent obesity (1). When combined with berries, a great source of antioxidants, it makes for a nutrient-dense breakfast meal that not only aids weight loss but also satisfies the taste buds (2).

Lunch: Chicken or grilled fish on salad usually makes its way to Kyle’s lunch meal.

Diner: The mom of four likes to eat homemade food, especially at night, and consumes salmon, halibut, and chicken paillard combined with arugula and lemon for dinner.

Snacks: The American Woman producer doesn’t go astray when it comes to snacking habits — she likes to keep her snacks simple and healthy. Apples, peanut butter, raw nuts, and healthy popcorn are her all-time favorite snacks.

In a nutshell, her diet is all about protein, veggies, and fruits. Once in a while, she also indulges in carbs, cereal being her weakness! In an interview, she was asked if she was following the famous Keto diet, which she declined.

Kyle’s approach to diet is simple and sustainable — she adds plenty of veggies and fruits to her plate to get her daily dose of nutrients.

But it’s not just dietary restrictions that have helped her keep in shape, there’s more to her weight loss story than adding proteins to her meal, and that is a workout routine! Let’s find out how she stays fit and healthy with a workout regimen!

Kyle Richards Workout Routine

There was a time when Kyle used to focus on her fitness just to “lose weight.” Now, her approach toward working out has changed. She now indulges in a consistent exercise routine to stay fit, get mental clarity, and lead an active lifestyle.

In an episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she revealed that a consistent fitness routine helped her navigate marital issues with her then-husband Mauricio Umansky, and other personal issues. She further stated that going through painful times in life can “change you as a person.”

For her, the tiff with her sister and separation from her husband started taking a toll on her health, which is why she resorted to exercising and she couldn’t feel happier about her decision. Below are a few workouts she regularly incorporates into her lifestyle:

Weight Training: Kyle has always lifted light weights, but recently she amped up her workout and started lifting heavy weights.

Running: The RHOBH star is a huge fan of running and can’t imagine her life without it. In an interview, she explained that she observes the best results with her body with running. Plus, she enjoys it thoroughly and “pushes” herself to see how much “faster” can she run. The reality TV star also confessed that she keeps changing her running shoes, as she believes “new shoes” make her “run faster.”

Yoga: She also practices hot yoga, a type of yoga that’s performed in a warm room to improve muscles and burn calories (3).

Kyle Richards Keeps Changing Her Workout Routine

When it comes to exercising, boring is not in the dictionary of Kyle Richards. She keeps changing her workout routine to get the best of all types of fitness activities. Some days, she does Peloton, an ab-routine, other days she would lift weights. Running is something she indulges in regularly.

She once revealed that she keeps changing her workouts so that her body can’t get accustomed to any one particular type of fitness activity. She revealed working with her trainer to stay fit and keep changing her workout routine.

Even though her workout keeps changing, Kyle’s dedication toward her fitness and weight loss goals remains constant — she is on the move even when she is away from home. Ever since she has made a commitment to be on the run always, she has managed to keep that promise to herself! She revealed that even if she has to “take a 5 a.m. flight” she would skip the workout at house, but make sure to work on her “abs in the hotel room.” Further, she added that in case something comes up and she misses working out that day, she makes up for it another day, but there is a rare chance of that happening.

Kyle Richards Also Quit Alcohol to Improve Her Well-being

Not everyone has the courage to quit alcohol, as it takes a lot of patience and perseverance to do so. But Kyle made it happen with her resoluteness — she gave up alcohol in July 2022 and can’t see herself drinking again. She revealed that alcohol started affecting the way she feels. She would wake up feeling like she was “dragging” after two glasses of wine and felt “tired,” as if she was having “In-N-Out” moment, which is why she decided to quit drinking alcohol.

Even though, she was never a “big drinker,” she started seeing “results pretty fast” once she gave up alcohol. She feels proud of her decision and recently shared via Instagram post that she feels much better “physically and mentally” after quitting alcohol.

Kyle Richards Stays Hydrated

Hydration is the key to getting beautiful skin and a healthy body, and Kyle Richards swears by this. As she doesn’t drink sodas, alcohol, or sugary beverages, she keeps herself hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day. But since drinking plain water could be boring, she refreshes herself by adding lemon juice to water, which has great effects on her skin.

Water truly is the elixir of life — staying hydrated helps flush the toxins out of the body, reduces hunger pangs, improves skin health, and boosts energy levels ( 4 ), ( 5 ).

Kyle Richards Doesn’t Want to Lose Any More Weight

Kyle Richards now feels confident in her body and is focusing on being active to stay healthy rather than losing weight. She stated that now that her weight is “settled at 117 pounds,” she doesn’t want to “lose any more weight.”

She uses a wellness app to track her health and fitness goals and her progress and motivates people to start a fitness and health journey, no matter what their age is.

Kyle Richards Before And After Weight Loss Images

Before:

After:

By making healthy eating and workout habits a consistent habit, Kyle Richards dropped 5 lbs successfully. The actress makes it a point to eat proteins and work out religiously and that has helped her defy the signs of aging even at the age of 55. She proves that age is just a number and one can begin a health and wellness journey at any point in their lives and keep themselves happy and hearty. Kyle Richards's weight loss journey is a reminder that good things take time and with persistent efforts, one can easily be in good and sound health.

