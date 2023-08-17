The Jungkook Workout Routine to Achieve a Physique of a K-pop Star

While discussing fitness with global celebrities, K-pop stars surely have created a world of their own with their chiseled, flexible, and agile bodies performing effortlessly on their intricate and power-packed dance numbers. Therefore, we must delve into the Jungkook workout routine, after this popular K-pop star revealed his fitness regime. Here we will discuss a chapter of his life beyond the stage lights and music and talk about his commitment, discipline, and effort contributed to his overall health and performance prowess.

Whether you are a BTS ARMY, a fitness enthusiast, or someone looking for inspiration to get started with their fitness journey, this article will offer insights into “muscle bunny’s” fitness principles to appear as physically fit and be as healthy as this incredibly gifted global superstar.

Who is Jungkook?

Jungkook, whose full name is Jeon Jungkook, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and the youngest member of the internationally renowned K-pop group BTS. He was born on September 1, 1997, in Busan, South Korea. Often referred to as the group's "Golden Maknae" due to his exceptional skills in singing, dancing, and even rapping, this lead vocalist in BTS has also contributed to the songwriting. Jungkook has garnered immense popularity both as a BTS band member and as a solo artist. He is also one of the few artists that fans consider K-pop idols because he actively advocates and addresses social issues like mental health and the prevention of violence against children,

Jungkook debuted in 2013 as a member of BTS with the single "2 Kool 4 Skool." He contributed his vocals to chart-buster hits like "Begin," "Wings," "Euphoria," and "Love Yourself". His songs "Euphoria" and "My Time" reached 84th on the US Billboard Top 100. His dance skills were honed through dance training from Moment Lifestyle in 2012. Along with his other BTS members, they received several accolades, some notable ones being the Order of Cultural Merit from South Korean President Park Geun-hye and the Hwagwan Awards both in the year 2018.

What is a Jungkook workout routine?

Jungkook is very strict about his workout routine despite the frequent shows and rehearsals he has to be in. BTS’s immense popularity owes to not just their upbeat renditions, but also their energetic dance performances. For this, the members, including Jungkook are subjected to intensive 2-3 hours of dance practice daily which is a great form of cardio in itself. Moreover, he performs resistance workouts and a combination of isolated and compound workouts to maintain his perfect-looking physique. He also fancies a few dedicated minutes of boxing moves too. Usually, he performs workouts that do not require too many types of equipment so that he can squeeze in a quick 20-30-minute workout at any time and any place.

So, if you desire to achieve a chiseled physique like that of Jungkook, expect to carry out a combination of two phases, cardio phase, and bodyweight exercises. This is because he aims at staying light on his feet as well as being flexible to perform better in his dance videos.

Jungkook’s workout routine mostly consists of the following exercise:

1. 100 Squats:

Stand with your feet flat on the ground at shoulder-width apart. Engage your core and keep your back straight. Lower your hips by bending your knees, as if sitting back into a chair. Keep your chest up and your knees aligned with your toes. Lower until your thighs are parallel to the ground. Push through your heels to return to the starting position.

Benefits:

Squats strengthen your leg muscles, including quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes. They improve overall lower body strength, help with functional movements, and can enhance balance and flexibility. Squats also engage your core and promote better posture.

2. 30 Reps of an Ab Workout:

Perform exercises like crunches, leg raises, bicycle crunches, and plank variations. Maintain proper form and engage your core throughout. Rest briefly between sets and stay hydrated.

Benefits:

Ab workouts strengthen core muscles, improving stability and posture. They aid in achieving a toned midsection, supporting entire body strength, and reducing the risk of lower back pain. Consistent ab exercises contribute to better athletic performance and enhanced daily functional movements.

3. 2 Sets of 20 Lunges

Perform lunges by stepping forward with one leg. Keep your body steady. Bend both knees until the back knee nearly touches the ground Then push back to the starting position Switch legs and perform 20 reps of moves on each side.

Benefits:

Lunges enhance leg strength, build muscle in the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes, improve balance, and can be adapted to various fitness levels for an effective lower-body workout.

4. 1-minute Plank:

Start in a push-up position but with your weight on your forearms instead of your hands. Keep your body in a straight line from head to heels, engaging your core muscles. Hold this position for as long as you can maintain proper form.

Benefits:

Plank exercise strengthens your core, including abdominal muscles and back muscles, improving posture and stability. It also engages your shoulders, chest, and leg muscles, promoting overall body strength. Regular planking can enhance balance, reduce back pain, and contribute to a stronger, more functional body.

5. 1-minute Side Plank on Each Side:

Start by lying on your side, propping yourself up on your elbow and forearm. Stack your legs on top of each other and lift your hips off the ground, creating a straight line from head to heels. Engage your core and hold the position for a set amount of time. Switch to the other side and repeat.

Benefits:

Side Plank helps strengthen your core, obliques, and shoulders. It improves stability, balance, and posture, while also engaging the muscles along your spine. Regular practice can contribute to a strong and resilient core, aiding in overall fitness and preventing lower back pain.

6. 15 Burpees

Start in a standing position, then squat down and place your hands on the floor.

Kick your feet back into a plank position Perform a push-up if desired Then jump your feet back into the squat position. Explosively jump up, reaching your arms overhead. Repeat.

Benefits:

Burpees are a full-body exercise that enhances cardiovascular fitness, strengthens muscles, and burns calories effectively. They improve coordination, and endurance, and can be done anywhere without the need for equipment.

Jungkook Diet Plan:

Jungkook follows an equally strict diet routine that does not frequently consists of cheat meals. He believes as a superstar he holds the responsibility to perform for his viewers with utmost dedication, for which he follows a dedicated diet regime without a break. He claims to be a mesomorph, a human physical type that makes gaining weight way too easy (1) .

A hilarious video that surfaced online showed that his teammates were happily relishing donuts and tteok-bokki, he just came in, sniffed them, and went aside. This although a “rolling on the floor laughing” moment, depicted his true passion and dedication towards his fitness routine and diet.

According to several sources, we gathered some of Jungkook’s favorite dishes, which include:

Kimchi (The traditional dish of South Korea)

Bulgogi (barbecued beef)

Mandu-guk (beef stew)

Galbi Tang (beef rib stew)

Panchan or banchan (assorted, small dishes of food with rice)

Spring rolls (not fried)

Rice (Koreans prefer rice)

Ideally, he follows a simple diet plan consisting of breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a snack. They are mostly rich in proteins for maintaining muscle mass and faster recovery after intensive workout sessions (2) . They also contain healthy amounts of carbohydrates, fats, and other vital nutrients. He also ensures to consume plenty of water to stay well hydrated throughout the day.

Although not exact, the following meal plan may be followed by Jungkook to stay fit:

1. Breakfast: It usually consists of nutrient-dense foods to sustain his energy levels during the day and jump-start his day. It may consist of:

a. Egg white omelet

b. Whole-grain bread

c. Chicken sausage

d. Fresh juice

2. Lunch: His lunches are mostly simple yet nutritious dishes that can be easily cooked up no matter where he is shooting or performing. He ensures to keep it high in protein and maintain his caloric goals.

a. Salad

b. Chicken/salmon

c. Olive oil

3. Snack: His evenings are meant for delicious and healthy soups that may have a chicken-broth base, rice noodles, and vegetables, such as carrots, green onions, and peas.

a. Soup

4. Dinner: For dinner, he often includes a high protein food option such as chicken breast along with healthy sautéed or boiled vegetables. Reports have suggested that he is a fan of bulgogi, a Korean dish made of thin, marinated slices of beef or pork grilled on a barbecue.

a. Meat (chicken/beef/fish)

b. Rice

c. Veggies

Conclusion:

We made an attempt at understanding the intricacies of the Jungkook workout routine, which sheds light on the dedication and discipline that this multi-talented artist holds. As an essential part of his holistic approach to well-being, his workout routine incorporates the perfect blend of dancing and gymming. The routine that he follows is extremely strict. Therefore, while aspiring to emulate his routine, it's vital to recognize that individual journeys are unique, and you should seek a personalized fitness strategy guided by professionals to ensure the best path to health and fitness goals.

