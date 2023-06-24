16 Unique Tips on How to Get Revenge on Your Ex

You were in a fairytale relationship and were almost walking down the aisle in your dreams. But, one morning, everything came to a crashing end when you caught your partner cheating. The worst part, they blame it all on you. Even though you moved out of their apartment and deleted all the pictures that you’ve clicked together, something inside you is unhappy. Your heart wants more; it wants revenge. You are deeply hurt and keep thinking about how to get revenge on your ex. Well, you will be surprised to know that there is not one, not two, about sixteen ways you can take revenge on your ex. So, sit back, read, and plot your next move today.

16 Tips on How to Get Revenge on Your Ex

So, you just got out of a toxic relationship, and returning to life seems impossible. You may have people telling you to move on or let things go, but sometimes the soul needs revenge. While forgiving and forgetting is the ideal way forward, if your heart is letting out a war cry to get revenge on an ex, listen to it. Here are some ideas that can make your ex regret their decision and leave you smirking with joy.

1. Stay Happy

So you just broke up, but feeling sorry for yourself is the last thing to do if you wish to take revenge on an ex. Start by doing things that make you happy and post them on social media. You must ensure not to unfollow your ex before doing this. If you want to seek revenge, they must see your activities on social media platforms. Your ex will indeed feel jealous when they see you enjoying your life.

2. Travel

Couples often make travel plans when they are together. Take a trip alone if you broke off early in a relationship or right before marriage. The idea is to let your ex know you do not need them to go on your dream vacation. The mental image of your ex steaming over your pictures will surely make you smile with revenge.

3. Start a Podcast Or Gratitude Journal Online

If you had a rough breakup and got dumped, your ex will likely believe you are always sulking. The best revenge would be to start an "I thank my life" journal on any popular social media platform. Take on any social media challenge and list two things every day that make you happy or thankful for. Drop subtle hints about feeling free.

4. Work on Yourself

There could be plenty of reasons for a breakup, but when weight or body image issues get involved, it hurts more. Take sweet revenge on your ex by dedicating yourself to exercise and focusing on your personal growth. Think about how they mocked you for being a specific body type and work towards fitness. An even better thing to do would be to disappear from social media for five to six months and then rejoin with your new self. You could even consider joining the same gym as your ex.

5. DateTheir Friends Or Foe

Nothing screams revenge like hooking up or dating your ex's best or second best friends. It is one of the most evil ways to get back to your ex, as they will lose two people at the same time. Another way to go about this idea is to date the one person they are jealous of. Seeing you with their mortal enemy will surely fill your ex with anger and self-pity.

6. Shout It out Loud

You were wronged in love, and you want the world to know about it. Some people may guide you against it, but it is an option when considering how to get revenge on your ex. You could write a song about it and sing it for one of your social media posts. You could also pen down a short story or book and get it published.

7. Get in a Happy Relationship

Moving on after a breakup is hard, but your life can’t revolve around a person who has hurt you. When you have finally moved on and want to build your life with a partner — don’t let your past ruin that for you. If you’ve found someone who loves you and the feeling is mutual, get in a happy and serious relationship with them. This is a blissful way to move on from your past relationship and let your ex know you don’t need them in your life anymore. Having said that, before starting a new relationship, make sure your feelings for the other person are genuine and you are not doing it to make your ex jealous.

8. Use the Power of Email Spam

Many couples share their passwords when dating. To seek sweet revenge on your ex, sign them up for unpleasant websites. Make them more insecure about their insecurities and let them suffer mentally.

9. Fake Date a Celebrity

This revenge option is challenging to pull off, especially if you are not an outgoing individual. For those who visit popular hangout places often, you could drop hints to your ex about you dating a celebrity. It may not last long, and you may face internet failure for it too, but it is worth taking the pain if your ex falls for it.

10. Fake a Pregnancy

This one is for all the ladies out there who get dumped after a long-term relationship that promised you the stars. You could tell their friends that you are pregnant and the baby is your Ex's. The word will travel like wildfire, and soon you may have him all worked up. You could also go a step further and tell his parents the same and embarrass him for your revenge.

11. Become Successful

For people who cannot think too evil, "How to take revenge on your ex." may seem like an evil question. But the best way to show your ex your worth is to excel at work. Do whatever it takes and get that coveted promotion. Show them your life works fine without them. Many men would take this route to take revenge on ex-girlfriends, especially if they were dumped for a more successful person.

12. Live Their Dream Life

If you and your ex had a mutual dream of becoming a successful painter — take the breakup as a way to work on the dreams you both shared together and become successful at everything they’ve ever wanted. Don’t forget to share your success story with others, and then they’ll know what a gem of a person they’ve lost.

13. Cause Trouble at Work

People often put up a perfect person to work with. They do not want their colleagues to know of their flaws, so if you got dumped unfairly. Start sending embarrassing gifts to their office. These should be things that are opposite to the perfect images they have painted at work. You will soon have them apologizing for their wrongdoing.

14. Let Karma Do Its Work

Sometimes, it’s best to leave everything to the Universe and let time heal everything. If your ex hurt you, one of the best ways to take revenge is to work on your personal growth, fulfill your dreams, and forget all about them. Good things happen to good people – so understand that the breakup was to pull you away from a toxic relationship and save you from trauma. Allow the universe to take the course of action, and be ensured your ex will surely get what they deserve.

15. Go on a Shopping Spree

Irrespective of your gender, go on a shopping spree with your ex’s forgotten credit card. This is the perfect revenge for anyone. Couples often share credit cards, and you could have one of theirs. Spend it all, and let your ex pay for their deeds.

Conclusion

There could be many reasons why you could have been dumped, but the more important question to ask is, "How to get revenge on your ex?". Don’t shy away from this question that opens up in your head. It is perfectly normal and humane to want to get revenge on your ex. Use one of the many methods given above and make them fume with anger. While revenge-seeking may satisfy your ego, try not to bully them or perform acts of harassment. Remember, revenge is only sweet till it has no side effects on the seeker. So go and pen down the ideas you want to use now.

