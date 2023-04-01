31 Best Party Games for Teenagers - To Unleash the Fun

Party games for teenagers have come a long way from just sitting around playing cards or board games. Nowadays, there are so many fun group games and activities that can be incorporated into a birthday party or game night for teenagers. From clever mental games to hilarious physical activities, there are plenty of ways to keep your teen and their friends entertained.

When it comes to planning a Birthday Party for teenagers, it can be quite a difficult task. With all the possible options out there, it can be hard to decide what to do. Group games are often a great option, as they help to get everyone involved and have fun. Also, it will help you to break the ice and get everyone involved. From classic birthday party games to truly unique activities, there is something to keep everyone entertained at your next teen party. Here are the 31 best party games for teenagers that can make any birthday party a hit.

31 Best Party Games for Teenagers - for a Memorable Event

1. Charades

Charades are one of the top choices for teenage parties. Everyone knows how to play and it’s a classic group game. It’s easy to set up, and all the guests can get involved by splitting into teams and taking turns trying to act out words or phrases.

2. Cards Against Humanity

This is another great option, especially when you’re looking for something edgier. This classic fill-in-the-blank game is sure to have everyone in stitches. It’s perfect for a party of teenagers that are over the age of 16.

3. Who Am I?

This game requires each player to put a sticky note with a famous name or character on their forehead without looking. The goal is to guess who they are without asking any questions. There is no doubt that this game will make everyone laugh and talk. Many of these party games for teenagers can be adapted.

4. Truth or Dare

Truth or Dare is another classic that’s been around for decades. It's a great way to get everyone talking and laughing, and it’s easy to set up. Everyone takes turns asking each other questions or completing a dare, and usually, teenagers find it more entertaining than adults.

5. Doodle into Pictionary

Pictionary is an excellent option where players draw pictures based on words or phrases guessed by the other players. The game encourages creativity and humor – two great qualities for every celebration.

6. Scattergories

Scattergories are a great way to get everyone talking, as it involves making words from a handful of given letters. The goal of the game is to come up with words that begin with a certain letter that all fit in a certain category, such as animals or food.

Advertisement

7. Lip-Sync Battle

Gather a group of teens, hand out some props, and let them create hilarious acts to lip-sync to the songs of their choosing. It’s always a great laugh and a fun way to get everyone involved.

8. DIY Scvengerhunt

This is a great way to get teens out and about when you throw a party. Hide items around the area and let the teens find them and bring them back. You can set up various challenges and have a prize for the winner. It’s a fun way to get everyone moving and active.

9. Cup Stack Attack

The players stack up cups of various sizes and try to move them one at a time in a minute. The challenge is that players must only use one hand and can not touch the cups while they move them.

10. Water Volleyball

Water volleyball is a great group game for teenagers, perfect for any birthday or teen party. Keeping everyone entertained throughout the event is a fun way to make the event a success. All you need is a swimming pool, a volleyball, and a net.

11. Switch Chairs with Music

It’s one of the classic group games that never fails to amaze! It’s a simple game of elimination where the participants have to sit on chairs that are placed in a circle. The group size should be equal to the number of chairs minus one.

12. Bowling

A game of bowling can easily be modified to fit your party theme. It’s also a great way to get everyone involved, as it only requires minimal instruction and doesn’t have any age limits.

13. Flip cards with UNO

UNO cards are an easy-to-play game that can keep everyone entertained for hours. It's a fast-paced card game where players have to match colors and numbers and be the first to get rid of all their cards.

14. Know with Jenga Piece

Jenga is one of the all-time favorite party games for teenagers. It’s a classic game of strategy and luck that will keep your teens and their friends entertained for hours! Challenge your teens to build their own tower and see who can get the highest without knocking the tower over.

Advertisement

15. Bluffing Dice & Card Game

Bamboozled- Bluffing Dice & Card Game is a game of strategy, luck, and bluffing. Players try to outwit each other in order to win. The game is played with a set of dice and special cards. The dice are divided into six different colors, each representing a specific action or point.

16. Stickman Dance

Stickman Dance is a group game that involves everyone in the group dancing and moving to the rhythm of the music. The goal of the game is to create a dance sequence and stick to it until the music stops.

17. Kick the Can

It is a simple, yet fun group game that can keep your teenage guests entertained throughout the night. In this game, one person acts as the "can kicker" and the other players hide in the area in order to avoid being tagged.

18. Yard Pong

Yard pong is easy to set up and can accommodate large groups of teenagers. It does not have any age limit and can be enjoyed by kids and adults alike. This game can be played in teams of two or more players, depending on the size of the group.

19. Never Have I Ever

It’s a challenging game that encourages teens to come out of their shells and can range from funny and silly dares to more daring and risky.

20. Ice Bucket Challenge

It's a great way to cool off and have a good time, with each person taking turns filling up the bucket with ice and getting soaked from its contents. Everyone can laugh and enjoy the fun, and it's a great way to have some group bonding.

21. Meme Competition

This one is perfect for any teens that are active on social media; have everyone take turns providing a caption for a popular meme and whoever comes up with the funniest caption wins!

22. Minute to Win It Challenges

Assign point values to different quick and challenging tasks and whoever has the most points at the end of the night is the winner. It is a group game that involves completing simple tasks, such as spinning a tissue paper, within a minute. It is fast-paced, exciting, and entertaining, making this a great game for teens.

Advertisement

23. Name That Tune

Play snippets of some of today's hit songs and whoever correctly guesses the most songs correctly is the winner. Choose some of today’s popular tunes and play a snippet of each song. The first person to correctly guess the title of the song wins. This game is perfect for a large group of teenagers as it encourages everyone to get involved.

24. Mafia

The Mafia is great for keeping everyone involved and engaged. One person is “The Godfather” and the others are divided into “good guys” and “bad guys.” The “good guys” have to team up and try to identify who the “bad guys” are.

25. Spin the Board

This fun game involves spinning a bottle on paper with written tasks. Whichever task it lands on, the group has to do it together. It’s a great way to get everyone interacting and laughing with one another.

26. Peach Ring Kabobs

This game promotes teamwork and creativity while allowing everyone to express their own unique style. To play, simply gather a group of teens, provide them with a selection of peaches and peach rings, and give each teen a skewer.

27. Pop the Balloons

Pop the Balloons is an engaging, fun, and exciting group game for teenagers. It's one of the most popular games for parties, sleepovers, and night outs. Players can be split into teams and have to try to pop each other's balloons before theirs get popped. This game will keep your teenagers entertained for hours and is sure to be a hit amongst your teen friends.

28. Freeze Dance

It's easy to play with and requires minimal materials. All you need is a speaker and some music. Have each player stand in a circle and when the music starts, they must dance. When the music abruptly stops, everybody must freeze in whatever position they are in. The last one to freeze is out! This classic party game is sure to bring laughter and joy to your teen's birthday party.

29. Plinko Challenge

Plinko Challenge is guaranteed to bring hours of fun and laughter to your teenage party. In this game, players drop chips down a game board and the chips bounce and land in various numbered slots below. Players score points according to the number assigned to the slot. Not only is it entertaining and challenging, but it also involves a lot of strategy and skill.

Advertisement

30. Yard Twirler

Yard twirler involves spinning discs around the yard and the goal is to keep them in the air for as long as possible. The person holding the disc is the one who gets to control it, and they must move around the yard, trying to keep the disc in the air as long as they can. The other players take turns trying to catch the disc when it comes close to them. Whoever catches it gets to spin it for the next round.

31. Wink Murder

Wink Murder is a classic game of deduction that delights teenagers and adults alike. In the game, one person is the murderer and the others are detectives trying to guess who it is! It's a great game for a large group and perfect for a teenager's birthday party. To play Wink Murder, the group starts off as evenly split into two teams. One side is the “killers” and the other is the “detectives”.

Conclusion

Planning a fun and memorable party for your teenager can be a daunting task. But it doesn’t have to be! There are many exciting and engaging party games for teenagers that you can consider for the party. Whether it’s a birthday celebration or an afternoon of fun with friends, these party games for teenagers will definitely keep them entertained.

ALSO READ: 11 Best Online Multiplayer Games to play with Friends