LeBron James Cancels Met Gala 2025 Appearance Despite Being Honorary Chair Due to THIS Reason
LeBron James will not be able to make his Met Gala debut on May 5 due to an injury. He issued a statement hours before the event.
NBA superstar LeBron James will no longer be making his Met Gala debut as planned. Just hours before the event, the 40-year-old athlete announced that he is pulling out due to a knee injury, despite being the honorary chair of this year's gala.
"Unfortunately because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won't be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on!" James wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday. "Hate to miss an historical event!"
James, who recently suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee during the Los Angeles Lakers' first-round playoff on April 30, expressed his disappointment but assured fans that his wife, Savannah James, would attend in his place.
This year's Met Gala is themed Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. The event is co-chaired by Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Anna Wintour. The dress code for the night is Tailored for You.
Curated by Andrew Bolton and inspired by Monica L. Miller's book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, the exhibition explores the evolution of Black fashion from the 18th century to the present day.
The gala also has a star-studded host committee, which includes Simone Biles and her husband, Jonathan Owens, as well as Doechii, Regina King, Spike Lee, Angel Reese, and Usher.
The Met Gala is a charity event and fundraiser for the Costume Institute. It takes place at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York each year. Last year, the Met Gala raised nearly 26 million USD. This year, it has already raised a record 31 million USD, making it the highest amount in the event's 77-year history.
Vogue will livestream the Met Gala on various platforms, including YouTube. It will begin at 3 PM PST.
