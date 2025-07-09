Did Bad Bunny Just Throw Shade at Ex-Girlfriend Kendall Jenner? Singer Says 'Stop Dating People...'

Bad Bunny’s latest Instagram post has fans questioning whether the singer dropped a subtle hint aimed at his ex-girlfriends, especially Kendall Jenner. The Puerto Rican superstar uploaded a carousel of photos on Monday, July 7, simply captioned, “Lunes.”

Fans notice the green cap

While most photos showed Bad Bunny enjoying his summer break, the second photo got people talking. In it, there’s a close-up of a green baseball cap with the words, “Stop dating people who don’t get your music.”

The cap appears to be from an online meme rather than something Bad Bunny personally owns, but that didn’t stop followers from reading into it. One fan joked in the comments, “Friendly fire,” while another wrote, “That second pic was for Kendall.”

Here's why fans think it's about Kendall Jenner

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, dated Kendall Jenner in 2023. The pair were first linked in early 2023 and were seen together multiple times, although they kept their relationship low-key.

In a June 2023 Rolling Stone interview, Bad Bunny avoided confirming details about their relationship. "I know something is going to come out. I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what's left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life. That's the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy," he said at the time.

The duo reportedly split in December 2023 but were spotted getting close again at the Met Gala last year. A source told US Weekly in July 2024, "They're in a great place right now since his tour is over, and they've been spending time traveling around Europe together." The insider added they wanted to give their relationship another try because of their 'undeniable' chemistry.

A second source told US Weekly that Kendall Jenner loved the way Bad Bunny treated her, sharing that Kendall appreciated everything he did for her and how much he respected her. The insider added that it was hard for her to resist someone who made her feel like the center of his world.

Before Kendall, Bad Bunny was in a long-term relationship with Gabriela Berlingeri, an influencer and jewelry designer. They dated from 2017 to 2022. Meanwhile, Kendall previously dated NBA star Devin Booker.

