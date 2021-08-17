Best accessory tips from Ananya Panday
Always the first one to hop on the bandwagon of current trends, Ananya Panday has upped her accessory game like no one else!
Right from a bucket hat to a beach straw hat, Ananya shows us how to beat the sun without looking any less stylish!
If you want to keep your strands away from the face, you can opt for a cute bandana like Ananya’s
Or if you do not want the open tresses to mess up with your face, push them away with a nice studded hairband
To add some neon factor to your sleek straight hair, opt for funky hair clips and you're sorted!
For a minimal yet statement-making look, Ananya shows us how a small LV handbag can make all the difference!
If your wrist feels too empty, a sleek golden bracelet is all you need to do the trick for you!
According to Ananya, tinted eyeglasses are way cooler than regular black shades for a day out on the beach!
Stacked up necklaces can never go out of style and if you know how to style them like Ananya Panday, they can amp up your look instantly!
A statement-making belt is another
eye-catching accessory that can add structure to your frame and make you stand out of the crowd!
Lastly, always remember that a pair of statement earrings can work like magic especially for your glam desi look!
