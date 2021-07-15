Here's the first look at Naoto Fukasawa designed Realme GT Master Edition

The Realme GT Master Edition is tipped to arrive with a 6.55-inch AMOLED FHD+ display. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset, clubbed with 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 built-in storage.

Realme has revealed the first look of Realme GT Master Edition. The Realme GT Master Edition is designed by the renowned Japanese industrial design master Naoto Fukasawa. The designer is known for his minimalist design aesthetics, elevating simple materials and processes. The Realme GT Master Edition will be released in China on 21st July 2021 and we are all excited about it.

Also Read: Realme GT Master Edition and GT Explorer Edition rumoured to launch by July-end

Realme GT Master Edition first look

The design of the smartphone seems to use a tough material like a rugged phone. The official first look of the Realme GT Master Edition shows a back cover in a cement gray colour and adopts the industry’s first 3D vegan leather design.

It features the Realme logo on the right side of the camera, inheriting the style of the previous Realme Naoto Fukasawa designed Master Edition smartphones. “The design of the Realme GT Master Edition will evoke your travel memories, Fukasawa drew parallels from suitcase which symbolises the joys of travelling, inspiring the youth to be bold complimenting Realme’s brand spirit to #DareToLeap,” reads the official statement.

Realme GT Master Edition expected specifications

The Realme GT Master Edition is tipped to arrive with a 6.55-inch AMOLED FHD+ display. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset, clubbed with 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 built-in storage. The handset is also expected to be fuelled by a decent 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. There will also be an in-display fingerprint sensor onboard the smartphone.

On the camera part, the handset will feature a 50-megapixel (Sony IMX766) primary sensor, accompanied by a 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel B&W lens along with an LED flash. The Realme GT Master Edition is said to have a 32-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls that sits underneath the punch-hole camera cutout design.

Going with a recent report the handset is said to launch by the end of this month but the company is yet to reveal anything. It was also reported that Realme is planning to launch a GT Explorer Edition alongside the GT Master Edition. Do note that the company is yet to reveal anything about it and we recommend you to take this with a pinch of salt.

Source

What are the camera features of Realme GT Master Edition? Realme GT Master Edition is said to have a 32-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls. At the back, the handset will feature a 50-megapixel (Sony IMX766) primary sensor, accompanied by a 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapi When is Realme planning to launch the Realme GT Master Edition? Going with the leaks, the Realme GT Master Edition is expected to launch by the end of this month. Some reports also suggest that the company will also debut its first laptop along with the launch of the GT Master Edition. Which chipset is going to power up the Realme GT Master Edition? Under the hood, the smartphone is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset, clubbed with 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 built-in storage.

Credits :

Share your comment ×