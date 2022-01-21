EXCLUSIVE: Nia Sharma reveals of having dreamt at 15 of the diva that she has become today

Nia Sharma is one of the biggest television stars in India currently. The actress is basking in the success of her recently released music video ‘Phoonk Le’. The song has got her a lot of praise and fans have been appreciating her dancing skills. But ask the diva if dancing comes naturally to her, she replied that it is a very difficult task for her. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Nia Sharma opened up about the phase of her life before becoming an actress when she dreamt of becoming the diva that she is today.

Nia Sharma revealed that money does give happiness and today that she has money, she feels powerful. When she was asked what were the desires that she had to kill when she was a kid? Nia replied, “Everything yaar! I don’t think hume kabhi bhi itni freedom thi life me. Or our parents were from that background that you could get whatever you asked for. No, I am not saying we were poor or anything. No! I am not saying any of that. We were like a basic middle-class family where you ask for a burger you will get once a month. You ask for ice cream, they will take you out once a week.”

Further talking about looking at girls flaunting their pretty dresses at parties and wearing stilettoes when she was in college, Nia Sharma said, “I never had those. I was a plain Jane, I would go to the college in same t-shirt three times a week. Would it matter? No. Did I want to have a lot of clothes? Yes. Did I want to dress up and walk like a diva on the streets with a bag in my hand? Yes. I dreamt and thought of this girl in my head and today I have become that. So everything how I dress up today, how I talk today, how I walk today, it was the girl that I had dreamt of at 15 and 16 and 17.”

