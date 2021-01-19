Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE: Devoleena Bhattacharjee supports Vikas Gupta, Rakhi Sawant: They are being bullied

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who has entered Bigg Boss house after Eijaz Khan’s eviction, has spoken exclusively to Pinkvilla. She shared that both Vikas and Rakhi know what they are doing in the house.

Bigg Boss 14 fans were in shock when they saw the sudden eviction of Eijaz Khan from the show. Even the contestants were not expecting this and were all shocked. But, due to prior work commitments, Eijaz had to quit the show midway. And, Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered the show Bigg Boss 14 in place of him. There were a lot of rumours going on before her entry that she is a proxy of Vikas Gupta but it was not the case, as Vikas Gupta has also re-entered the show for the third time.

Before entering the show, Devoleena shared her thoughts exclusively with Pinkvilla about Vikas and Rakhi Sawant being bullied. She came out in their support and said that contestants are jealous of their fan following. The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress said, “Yes Yes they are unfair to Vikas. Definitely, because like I say this is very insensitive you know making fun of someone's illness, making fun of someone. This is called bullying and finally when he has to leave the house then you are saying that you don’t know and crying. They were insensitive towards Vikas.”

Vikas Gupta had to leave the show for the second time owing to medical reasons. But, before his exit, Aly and Rakhi were seen making a joke of his health. Devoleena had tweeted also and slammed Aly for being inhuman.

She further opened up about Rakhi and said, “They will take her seriously. The moment Rakhi will be in the top 5 vo apne aap unko akal aa jayegi. Sometimes you have to leave things on Karma and time. We know Rakhi is very open, very vocal. She doesn’t care much about the people around her. Like she is a free bird. She is entertaining. Everyone knows that. No matter which way, what she does, how she does but we can’t deny this fact that she entertains us. I am sure even housemates also know that she does so. So that may be a part of the strategy you know pull her leg or put her down.”

Devoleena was referring to Rakhi and Aly’s nasty fight in which he had said that the former’s husband is nowhere to be found. They had dragged each other’s partner's name in the fight. Now that Devoleena is back in the house, things will surely become interesting.

