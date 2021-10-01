Bigg Boss 15 EXCLUSIVE: Afsana Khan now enters the reality show; Read deets from the premiere episode shoot

Recently it was reported that singer Afsana Khan has opted out of ’s Bigg Boss 15, as she had reportedly suffered panic attacks while she was quarantined in a hotel room. She had even confirmed the news on social media. Pinkvilla now has a new and interesting update on Afsana. We have learnt that she has already entered the Bigg Boss 15 house.

“Afsana Khan decided to enter the house again, and her last minute entry had surprised everyone on the set too. Salman Khan along with the contestants shot for the premiere episode on Thursday night, and all the contestants have already entered the house. The premiere episode shoot went on till midnight, and is packed with entertaining performances and interesting conversations,” informs a source close to the development. Jay Bhanushli also entered the BB 15 house yesterday, and was locked at the last minute.

Bigg Boss 15 will air from tomorrow, and the makers have opted for a jungle theme this time. Besides Afsana and Jay, the show will also feature Tejasswi Prakash, Akasa Singh, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz, Karan Kundra, Simba Nagpal, Vidhi Pandya, Vishal Kotian, Sahil Shroff, Nishant Bhat, Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer as contestants.

Recently while talking about his association with the show, Salman Khan had said, “I like the show. I get to learn a lot from the show and it tries my patience too. Yeh show ka format hi aisa hai ki kuch na kuch harkate ho jati hai but I just say things for correction.”

