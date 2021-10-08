EXCLUSIVE: Aanchal Goswami on Navratri memories: It has always been about having dhoklas & dancing my soul out

The holy festival of Navratri is here and the entire nation is taken over by the festive vibe. The temples are decked up as Navratri celebrates the nine avatars of Goddess Durga. Clearly, everyone has their own memories for Navratri and it turns out to be the perfect time not just to enjoy time with the family along with cherishing the old memories. Interestingly, Aanchal Goswami recently got candid about her fondest memories from Navratri.

Talking about it, Aanchal, who plays the role of Diya in Zee TV’s Rishton Ka Manjha shared, “I have fond memories of Navratri back from my days in Delhi. We used to dress up specifically for Garba and wear those colourful costumes. When I shifted to Mumbai as well, I did visit my friends from the city and had a great time during the occasion. For me, Navratri has always been about having dhoklas and dancing my soul out to the Garba beats. But this year since I'm in Kolkata shooting for Rishton Ka Manjha, it's a little dicey for me to travel back to my hometown Delhi, but in case I get time off, will fly down to celebrate it with my mother and friends.”

Earlier, Aishwarya Khare of Bhagya Lakshmi had also shared similar memories and had recalled how she enjoyed attending jagran and dancing to the Garba beats during Navratri celebrations. “Navratri is a very special festival for me, I love playing Garba during this season and believe in honouring it in all its glory. This festival is very special for my family as well, every year my father sings in ‘Mata ka Jagrata’ for 9 days. It holds a lot of importance in our life as we’ve grown up looking at him pray and do all the pooja, in fact, my mother fasts for all 9 days of Navratri. I remember my sister and I used to go out with dad for the Jagrata nights and it used to be so much fun. 9 days of dressing up, meeting your friends, playing Garba, I miss those days a lot,” she added.