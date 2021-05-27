  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Asim Riaz says ‘probably next year’ for Khatron Ke Khiladi; Has offers of music videos, web series’

Asim Riaz who recently came out with his debut single says he loves acting too.
4924 reads Mumbai Updated: May 27, 2021 08:14 pm
Asim Riaz on Khatron Ke Khiladi Asim Riaz talks about Khatron Ke Khiladi (Pic Credit: Asim Riaz / Instagram)
Bigg Boss fame Asim Riaz recently came out with his debut single ‘Back to Start’, and one of the first celebrities to praise the rap was actor Varun Dhawan. Asim and Varun have earlier shared screen space in David Dhawan’s 2014 directorial, Main Tera Hero. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, when the actor was asked about his plans on the acting front, here’s what he said. “Yes, I can’t leave that part because I love that too. And I am doing something like never before -  rapping, modelling and acting as well,” says Asim.

He further adds, “So music videos and web series’ have been coming in. I was about to have a good meeting and go through the script, but now today because of the situation we are not able to sit together in a restaurant before we test negative, and that situation is really hard. Abhi yeh waqt nikal jaye, and sahi waqt pe sab sahi ho jayega (Let this time pass, everything will become all right), I am just prayiing for that.” 

You know because I was so busy doing my music, then they called me. I am like ‘I am sorry’, like I probably want to do it, maybe not
Asim Riaz

Asim was even offered Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 recently, however he couldn’t take it up. “Yes, I was offered but then I was supposed to choose my music or that part. You know because I was so busy doing my music, then they called me. I am like ‘I am sorry’, like I probably want to do it, maybe not. But then I was so passionate about my rap, and I was recording ‘Back to Start’ and I was shooting the video. So I was like I took a chance, I am like ‘Back to Start’ should be out. So probably next year or lets see how it goes,” Asim signs off.

Also Read | Dilip Joshi thanks fans for making his birthday special: Reassured that there is plenty of love left to spread

