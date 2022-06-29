EXCLUSIVE: Avika Gor on her film 1920: Horrors of the heart: My Bollywood debut is my biggest birthday gift

Actress Avika Gor is popularly known as Anandi from Balika Vadhu among the masses. Her fans still connect with the character. Her iconic role made her a household name. She started her acting career at a very young age. After Balika Vadhu, the actress was also seen in the hit show Sasural Simar Ka. She essayed the character of Rolly Bhardwaj and shared screen space with actor Manish Raisinghan.

Avika Gor celebrates her birthday on June 30, and when asked about her and this birthday is extra special for her as she is shooting for her first Bollywood film, '1920: Horrors of the heart'. Sharing her excitement Avika says, “I am shooting for my Bollywood movie this year and around my birthday. I think I'm the luckiest. Also, on the set, I have made some amazing friends including Krishna Bhatt, Arhavirr Singh and Adhiraj Singh. I think these are all amazing people. I'm absolutely in love with my team there, especially these three people. They have just made my life so much better in the last few months that I have known them. So, I'm looking forward to celebrating my birthday with them and around them. I'm very happy that this is happening around my birthday. It makes me feel like the best birthday gift I could ever get.”

Talking about her plans for this year, she doesn’t have much planned, says the actress, adding, “My plans for my birthday every year have a lot to do with family and being with my close ones. This time it's going to be something similar, I'm assuming because I haven't planned anything for my birthday. Milind (Milind Chandwani) is flying from Bangalore and going to be here for my birthday. In general, I'm very excited every year on my birthday as I really love birthdays.”

However, there is a lot that she has wished for this year. “My wish and prayer this year is going to be all about how amazing I want my movie to do. That I'm going to be launched this year in Bollywood and all of that is really going to be a big step. And I just hope everything works out really well and I'm looking forward to this new journey in Bollywood. I really hope that everything happens the way I have thought of or maybe better.”

She adds, “I think there are a lot of things that I want to gift myself. One of which is going to be good peaceful sleep. I think I should start with that. And other than that, I need to gift myself a little better routine regarding my workout and I'm going to plan that as well. I am also going to get some rest. So, overall, I think I'm going to gift myself a healthy lifestyle.”

Ask her about her best birthday memories, and she says, “My fondest birthday memory from the past has to be the one where we did a little fundraiser for Milind's NGO called Camp Diaries. A lot of fans usually send me gifts and I request them, that particular year, to not send me gifts but rather donate something to this NGO. We raised a lot of money and I promised to double the amount of whatever has been raised and I did that. And I think that made me feel really good about myself. So that was the most special memory I have of my birthday.”

Age is just a number and is not something that Avika agrees with. She says, “I think we should not just say that age is just a number. I think with age, you get a lot of experience and that makes you the person you are. And I'm really happy that I'm growing old because that makes me feel like I'm learning so much in life, doing so much in life.”

'1920: Horrors of the heart' is written by Mahesh Bhatt and directed by Krishna Bhatt. The Bhatts announced their association with Avika through a social media post. 1920- Horrors of the heart is produced under the banner of Loneranger Products and Houseful Motion Pictures.

Avika has already made a name for herself in the South film industry. In 2013, she made her Telugu film debut with 'Uyyala Jampala'. The talented actress won the title of Best Female Debut (Telugu) for her role in Uyyala Jampala. Avika went on to star in successful films including Cinema Choopistha Mava, Care of Footpath 2, Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada, Raju Gari Gadhi 3, and Net. She also made her Kazakhstani debut with the film I Go To School

