Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan's salary reduces from Rs 250 crore to Rs 150 crore, here's BIG reason

The anticipation for Bigg Boss 19's release is at its peak. Fans are waiting with bated breath to see Salman Khan on OTT and television screens. While the OG host is returning to the show, there is a small update on his involvement in Bigg Boss 19. Many reports claim that Khan will only host the 19th season for 15 weeks, with others expected to step into his shoes. However, Salman's fees for this season have been the talk of the town.

Salman Khan takes a pay cut?

According to Hindustan Times, Salman Khan is charging Rs 10 crore per weekend to host Bigg Boss 19. It is known that Salman is the highest-earning personality on television, earning over Rs 200 crore each season in the past. But recent reports suggest that Khan has taken a pay cut this season.

Reportedly, Salman will host the show for only three months. Times Now reported that he will host Bigg Boss 19 for 15 weeks, which means he will earn only Rs 150 crore this season.

This amount is less than the Rs 250 crore Salman earned for hosting Bigg Boss 18 and even less than the Rs 200 crore he earned from Bigg Boss 17.

Why is Salman Khan taking a pay cut?

Although Bigg Boss 19's grand premiere begins with Salman Khan as the host, the superstar will unfortunately not be seen hosting the entire season. Khan will host the controversial show for 15 weeks, after which Farah Khan and Karan Johar will step in. Both filmmakers have previously hosted Bigg Boss in Salman's absence. Had he hosted the full season of Bigg Boss 19, his salary would have matched what he earned on Bigg Boss 18.

About Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 has a theme of politics, with promos hinting that public opinion will shape the game. Salman Khan kick-started shooting on Friday (August 22) and fans have been eagerly waiting for the launch of the new season. 18 celebrity contestants from different fields are participating in this controversial reality show.

Bigg Boss 19 is set to premiere on August 24 at 9 PM on JioHotstar.

