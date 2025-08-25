Who is Amaal Malik? Everything to know about Bigg Boss 19 contestant and his controversial life

Finally, the wait is over! Bigg Boss Season 19 has officially launched with Salman Khan returning as the host. Contestants from across the formats of entertainment have made it to the show. Interestingly, Amaal Malik has also entered the house. Here's everything that you need to know about the man in the headlines.

Meet Amaal Malik, the singer-composer behind several chartbusters

Amaal Malik is a popular Indian singer and composer. He belongs to the family of veteran composer Sardar Malik. Amaal is the son of Daboo Malik and the brother of the young sensation, Armaan Malik. His uncle, Anu Malik, is one of the most popular music composers of the '90s Bollywood.

Amaal was born on June 16, 1990, in Mumbai. He marked his entry in Bollywood music with Salman Khan's Jai Ho, where the young talent had composed three songs. His other notable works are- Sooraj Dooba Hai (Roy), Main Rahoon Yaa Naa Rahoon, Main Hoon Hero Tera (Hero), Tumhe Apna Banane Ka Junoon (Hate Story 3), and others.

He has also composed music for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Radhe Shyam, Kabir Singh, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Sarbjit, Airlift, Kapoor & Sons, Noor, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and more.

Amaal Malik’s controversies: Cutting ties with family to rift with T-series honcho Bhushan Kumar

Amaal Malik often makes headlines for several controversies. In March 2025, he publicly announced cutting ties with his family. Later on, he explained the reason behind and revealed how his mother was always used to compare him with his brother Armaan Malik's music career. Furthermore, the singer-composer also opened up on dealing with clinical depression.

Amaal Malik also revealed how some people poisoned his relationship with Bhushan Kumar. While addressing his rift with T-Series honcho, the composer called him a father figure. He mentioned that things went off when he rejected an offer to compose remixes for a project.

