Arjun Bijilani reacts to divorce rumors with wife Neha Swami and reveals if he's doing Bigg Boss 19: ‘Every word I said in…’

Arjun Bijilani has been making the headlines recently after posting a cryptic message on social media. While initial speculation pointed to a possible divorce from his wife, Neha Swami, the actor has shut down those rumors with a new post.

Arjun Bijilani shuts down divorce rumors

In a recent social media post, Arjun Bijilani dismissed the divorce speculations. The video he shared was a compilation of several heartwarming clips, featuring him and his wife.

Sharing the post, Arjun said, “Every word I said in the last video I meant it . But I said don’t speculate so let me clear it that neither am I doing bb nor am I getting divorced.. just here to RISE …::: !!!! Ps :: watch out this space on Monday !!!”

With this post, Arjun put an end to rumors about both his alleged divorce and his participation in Bigg Boss Season 19. However, he also hinted at an upcoming announcement, asking his followers to stay tuned.

See the official post here:

The upcoming update is most likely related to his participation in the Ashneer Grover-hosted show, Rise and Fall.

Arjun Bijilani’s earlier post

For those unversed, Arjun Bijilani initially made a cryptic post on social media suggesting he was going through a significant change.

In the clip, the actor said, “Whenever something happens in my life, I always share it with you. And I thought I’d share it with you because there’s so much going on right now. You all know how important my family is to me, particularly my wife and children. They’ve always been there through all of my ups and downs. But, due to circumstances, I must take a different course.”

“Sometimes life’s circumstances force you to make difficult judgments. And this is one of the most difficult decisions I’ve taken. I request the media not to speculate on anything. I’ll clarify everything with you very shortly,” he added.

About Rise and Fall

Hosted by Ashneer Grover, Rise and Fall is an upcoming reality show featuring 16 known personalities who will take part in the show and will be locked in a house for 42 days. The house building will be divided into two sections - Rulers and Workers.

Rulers hold the power to make decisions affecting the lives of Workers, who have none. Meanwhile, these Workers, living in the harsh conditions of the basement, strive to earn money and gain favour with those at the top.

The cash prize starts at zero and only builds if work shift tasks, overseen by the Rulers, are completed by the Workers.

