Bigg Boss 19 set FIRST look: Salman Khan kickstarts shoot for new season

The countdown has officially begun. Bigg Boss is set to be back with its 19th season, and the excitement is soaring high with each passing hour. It's that time of the year when Salman Khan will return to our Television screens as the beloved host of Bigg Boss 19. As the premiere is just two days away, Khan has kick-started the shoot for the premiere episode of the show today (August 22).

Salman Khan starts shooting for Bigg Boss 19

As Bigg Boss 19 will premiere on August 24, Salman Khan has officially begun shooting for the new season that revolves around the theme of politics. While fans have been waiting with bated breath for the new season to premiere, their excitement might just rise as the first photos from the set are out.

In these snaps, a brief glimpse of the beautiful Bigg Boss 19 stage is visible. It's the same stage where Khan will be seen hosting the show on Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

Salman Khan looked dashing as always in an all black look. The Galwan actor sported a black suit to host the premiere episode and welcome the contestants on the show before they enter the house.

Fans eagerly await his charm, wit, and fearless style yet again in the new season.

About Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19's premiere is currently the talk of the town. Even before the season was announced, the buzz about it left fans on the edge of their seats. The ardent viewers of the show have been eagerly waiting for the release of the list of official contestants. Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaz Badesha or Mridul Tiwari, one is confirmed to enter the show.

If reports are to be believed, Legendary WWE star Undertaker and professional American boxer Mike Tyson have been approached to participate in Bigg Boss 19. However, there is no confirmation of their participation.

Apart from them, the other celebrities who are rumored to be a part of Bigg Boss 19 are Gaurav Khanna, Raftaar, Abhishek Bajaj, Hunar Hale, Apoorva Mukhija, Shailesh Lodha and more.

Bigg Boss 19, which is scheduled to premiere on August 24, will air on JioHotstar at 9 PM and on Colors TV at 10:30 PM.

