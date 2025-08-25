Bigg Boss 19 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan opens up on 'sacha pyaar,' confesses 'Abhi tak hua hi nahi...'

Bigg Boss 19 has officially begun, with Salman Khan returning as the host. Sixteen renowned personalities have entered the Bigg Boss house, ready to entertain the audience with their unfiltered selves. The grand premiere episode of this controversial reality show featured an engaging conversation between Salman and contestant Tanya Mittal that caught viewers' attention, especially when Salman spoke about the concept of "true love."

Salman Khan talks about true love

On Bigg Boss 19 premiere episode, Salman Khan introduced Tanya Mittal as the third contestant. He then introduced Zeishan Quadri to Tanya.

Salman asked Tanya if she had seen the film Gangs of Wasseypur, to which she replied that she hadn’t. Curious, Salman then asked her what type of content she enjoys watching. Tanya mentioned that she had watched Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo. She then questioned Salman, "Sir, sacha pyaar humesha adhura rehta hai kya? (Sir, does true love always remains incomplete?)."

To which, Salman Khan said, "Sacha pyaar, I don't know...kyunki abhi tak hua hi nahi. Na sacha pyar hua hai, na kuch adhura raha hai (True love? I don't know… because it hasn’t happened to me yet. There hasn’t been true love, nor anything that remains incomplete)."

While Salman interacted with Tanya, Zeishan playfully teased her about her lavish lifestyle, security, and high expectations. However, after entering the Bigg Boss house, Tanya expressed her disappointment, claiming that Zeishan wasn't friendly towards her during their first interaction on stage.

Throughout the premiere episode, Salman’s interactions with all the contestants were quite memorable as he learned about their lifestyles and personalities.

About Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 premiered on August 24, with Salman Khan winning hearts through his powerful and entertaining hosting. The show features 16 personalities from various fields who are prepared to showcase their skills to the audience.

The 16 contestants of Bigg Boss 19 are: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Pranit More, Natalia Janoszek, Neelam Giri, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Abhishek Bajaj, Nehal Chudasama, Zeishan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, and Baseer Ali.

Bigg Boss 19 will stream daily on JioHotstar at 9 PM and at 10:30 PM on Colors TV.

