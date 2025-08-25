Naagin 7 TEASER out: Ektaa Kapoor has a message for fans as show returns after 2 years

Naagin fans assemble as the hit supernatural fictional show is set to return to Television screens officially. Filmmaker Ektaa Kapoor, who has been working on the new season extensively, has finally announced the new season after two years. The makers of Naagin 7 have released the teaser of the show, and fans are going gaga over this announcement clip. A teaser made of high graphic visuals has been dropped on the official page of the channel.

Naagin 7 teaser

On August 24, the makers of Naagin 7 decided to surprise the audience and dropped the teaser of the supernatural thriller show. The teaser is just an announcement, and the voice-over is, "Voh aa rahi hi... Naagin, jald hi, Colors par (She is coming...Naagin, soon on Colors)."

Ektaa Kapoor, the producer of the Naagin universe, reposted this teaser and penned a message for her fans. She wrote, "Do all my darling Nagin fans out of all my shows, you guys are the most loyal and probably troll me the most!! So for all you guys here it is NNAGIN7."

Watch Naagin 7 teaser here-

Along with the teaser, the makers did not reveal the identity of the female protagonist. The premiere date or further details have also been kept under wraps. However, this little glimpse itself has left fans excited.

Fans react to Naagin 7 teaser

After this teaser went viral, fans flooded the comment section of this post. One fan wrote, "Finally Naagin 7 is coming."

Another fan said, "It's a long waited ma'am. Thanks a lot. Finally we got this After Begging for 2yrs ..I miss this Show. Thank You Soo Much Ma'am."

See fans' comments here-

It seems that the makers have decided to end the wait of the audience who have patiently waited for the new season for the past two years. This announcement came righ after Bigg Boss 19's grand premiere episode.

Speaking about last season, Naagin 6 premiered on February 12, 2022, and July 9, 2023. Tejasswi Prakash played the lead role in this season.

Coming back to Naagin 7, fans are eagerly waiting for the makers to reveal the identity of the lead actress. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Isha Malviya's names have been surfacing on the internet. However, there is no official confirmation on this.

