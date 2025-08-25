Who is Pranit More? Bigg Boss 19 contestant’s journey from stand-up comedy to controversy with Veer Pahariya

The grand premiere of Bigg Boss 19 took place on Sunday, August 24, and among the contestants making waves is Pranit More, a rising star in the Indian comedy scene. He is known for his dynamic performances as a stand-up comedian, radio jockey, and content creator. His entry into Salman Khan’s popular reality show has sparked curiosity about his journey and achievements.

Who is Pranit More?

Born and raised in Mumbai, Pranit More comes from a modest Maharashtrian family. He completed his bachelor’s degree in Management Studies from KJ Somaiya College of Science and Commerce and later earned an MBA in Marketing from the Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research. While pursuing his studies, Pranit discovered his passion for comedy, participating in the Canvas Laugh Club Open Mic competition, where he won the Open Mic Maverick title. This recognition encouraged him to pursue comedy full-time.

Before fully entering the entertainment world, Pranit worked as a sales assistant at an automobile showroom. His career took a significant turn when he became a radio jockey at Mirchi FM from 2019 to 2023, hosting live events including the Filmfare OTT Awards. These opportunities helped him establish a strong presence in the entertainment industry.

Here’s why Pranit More became a popular face in comedy

Pranit More also built a significant online following with his YouTube channel “morepranit”, which currently has 10.6 million subscribers. His videos, known for humorous takes on daily life and Indian culture, often go viral, gathering millions of views. In 2023, he launched his solo stand-up special “Baap Ko Mat Sikha”, followed by “Back Bencher” in 2024, which further cemented his place in Indian comedy.

Pranit More's controversy with Veer Pahariya

In February 2025, stand-up comedian Pranit More faced a violent backlash after making jokes about actor Veer Pahariya during a performance in Solapur, Maharashtra. A group of 10-12 men, claiming to be Pahariya's fans, physically assaulted More, leaving him injured, as per the Indian Express. The attackers reportedly warned him, "Agli baar Veer Pahariya baba pe joke maarke dikha!" (Next time, joke about Veer Pahariya and see the consequences).

In response, Veer Pahariya condemned the incident on social media, stating he had no involvement and was deeply saddened by the attack. However, Pranit clarified that despite the public statement, Pahariya never personally reached out to him.

This season of Bigg Boss, titled Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, promises more power and responsibility for the contestants than previous seasons. Bigg Boss 19 will stream on JioHotstar at 9 p.m., with episodes airing on Colours TV at 10:30 p.m. Pranit More’s entry adds a fresh dynamic to the show, and fans are eager to see how he interacts with other contestants and uses his wit to navigate the competition.

