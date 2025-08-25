Bigg Boss 19’s Amaal Malik recalls his parents’ reaction to him publicly addressing depression

Bigg Boss 19 has hit the digital screens, and Amaal Malik is one of the contestants to enter the controversial house. The musician was welcomed by the host on the stage as the 16th participant, and he went on to set the mood for the show.

While sharing the stage with Salman Khan, Malik spoke about his life and his musical career, as well as the challenges that he recently faced with his family, especially his parents.

The singer-composer also went on to show his gratitude to Khan, revealing that he helped him launch his career as a vocalist in 2015 with the movie Jai Ho.

Amaal Malik reflected on his struggles with his family

While speaking to Salman Khan before entering the Bigg Boss house, Amaal Malik looked back on his emotional journey. Opening up about facing the challenges head-on, the Phir Kabhi crooner said to the host, “You’ve always taught me that I have to fight my own battles and create my own identity. At this age, I’ve become sober, but I wasn’t like this before. I feel that through this show, fans will get to know the real Amaal Malik, not just the one who has made headlines because of his words.”

Further, reflecting on his strained relationship with his parents, the musician recalled, “When I shared a post about feeling depressed, many people, including my parents, thought I shouldn’t have done it.”

Meanwhile, Amaal Malik hails from a musical family, being a nephew to Anu Malik and a son to Daboo Malik. In the previous months, the singer was in the news after he announced cutting ties with his parents due to the added pressure and constant comparison with his brother, Armaan Malik. He, at the time, claimed that all he required was space from his parents and the outside world.

As for the Bigg Boss house, the singer is accompanied by other well-known names from the industry, like Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, and Awez Darbar, among others.

Bigg Boss 19 airs every day at 10 PM on Colors TV.

