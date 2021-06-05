EXCLUSIVE: DCP Sanjay Patil on Pearl V Puri’s arrest: We’ll do his medical examination with court's permission

DCP Sanjay Patil says that Pearl V Puri hasn’t been granted bail as yet.

Content Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Earlier on Saturday, it was reported that television actor Pearl V Puri has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for the alleged rape of a minor girl. He was arrested on Friday. Now speaking to Pinkvilla, Sanjay Patil - Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Vasai says, “He hasn’t been granted bail as yet. He has been sent to judicial custody. As part of the investigation, we will do his medical examination with the court's permission. We haven’t got that permission yet.”

While speaking to Pinkvilla earlier today, Pearl’s Naagin 3 co-star Karishma Tanna expressed her support for the actor. “It's a baseless allegation. It's sheer bad luck that this has happened to him. I have known Pearl since a long long time, nothing like that has happened. It's just a baseless thing, and it's sheer bad luck. It's just the wrong phase.” Naagin 3 producer Ekta Kapoor too expressed her opinion on Instagram. “My opinion only comes from what the girl’s mother said to me last night & that is - Pearl is innocent …and it is very very sad if people are using various tactics to prove working mothers are unable to take care of their children, because there are predators on the set,” a part of her statement read.

Actors , , Nia Sharma, Surbhi Jyoti, Aly Goni among many others have backed the Naagin 3 actor in their social media posts.

(If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

