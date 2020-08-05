EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Singh OPENS UP on her comeback to TV, dealing with rejections, favouritism debate and more

Deepika Singh better known as Sandhya from Diya Aur Baati Hum in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla opened up about her comeback on Television, facing rejections, the on-going favoritism debate, doing web shows and more.

Deepika Singh wowed everyone with her impeccable acting skills as Sandhya Rathi in Star Plus's show Diya Aur Baati Hum. It's been four years since the show going off-air, but still, Deepika is remembered as the strong-headed IPS Sandhya. Later, she donned a new avatar for supernatural horror drama Kavach- MahaShivratri, leaving everyone startled with her versatile performance. Recently, Deepika made headlines when she appealed to the Delhi officials to help her mother, who had been tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

The actress's plea was heard and attainted immediately, and her mom was admitted for treatment. Her mother fought the battle with COVID-19 and came back home hail and hearty. After Kavach's closure, the actress has been missing from the TV screens, and her fans are yearning to see her in action again. Pinkvilla recently got into a candid chat with Deepika about her lockdown period, mother's health, and more. The talented actress revealed her passion for dancing, how it is keeping her busy, spending time with her child and husband, and more. She also opened up about comeback to TV, dealing with rejections, the on-going favouritism debate, and OTT platforms. Over to her:

When are you planning to make a comeback on TV? Have you got any offers for shows yet?

Several offers have come my way, but I haven't got something concrete and interesting that I wish to take up. If I get a role that piques my interest, then I would definitely do it. I also have been approached for reality shows, but I can't take it up as I love acting and dancing.

What kind of characters are you looking forward to playing onscreen?

Frankly, after being a mother in real life, most people call me for playing a mother on screen also. However, I'm not very keen to do a mom's role. I'm not denying to play a mother's role on-screen, but the character should have something unique to stand out on its own. I don't wish to be only a good mother on screen, that I trying my best to be in real life. I want to play an empowering role that leaves a mark on viewers' minds and allows me to showcase my acting prowess.

ALSO READ: Diya Aur Baati Hum's Deepika Singh Goyal: I love my child but I am also passionate about acting

Your views on the ongoing 'Favoritism debate' in the entertainment industry? Have you faced it ever in your career?

I have got both my shows after giving auditions relentlessly. For Diya Aur Baati Hum, I have given auditions for almost a month non-stop, after which I got selected, signed the contract, and started shooting. I had no contacts in the industry whatsoever, so auditions were my way of grabbing a good opportunity. I think everything lies with the channel, producers also play a part as they recommend someone. However, I feel that getting a role is all based on 'talent'. I don't think that people who don't have any skills and talents will get a good push.

Rejections are a part of an actor's life, have you faced them? Did it affect you? How did deal with it?

After Diya Aur Baati Hum also, I have faced rejections several times. I have given ample of auditions and look tests but failed. However, that's just a part of the process. The writers and makers thoroughly know what they want, they have an imagination for the character, and would surely pick someone that fits it perfectly. So until they don't find who fits the role as per their imagination, they will not be satisfied and their hunt will go on.

An actor may have the potential, and top-notch acting skills, but if he or she does not fit the makers or writer's imagination for a particular character, there's no road ahead. I got selected for Sandhya Rathi in Diya Baati Aur Hum, not because I was a phenomenal actress, but the makers saw Sandhiya in me. Whenever I get rejected for a role, it does not affect me. I get happy thinking that something much better is going to come my way, if not this.

Since many actors have now taken on the digital platform, are you keen to do any web series in the future?

Yes, I am open to exploring the OTT platform as it is coming up with some eye-catching content. I'm also an avid viewer of web shows, so why not.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE- Deepika Singh aka Sandhya of Diya Aur Baati Hum: Every woman is special & isn't below any individual

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×