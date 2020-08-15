  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Divyanka Tripathi on Independence Day: Definition of freedom has changed especially THIS year

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared her thoughts on freedom and Independence Day with Pinkvilla and also revealed that if she had her way, she wants a freedom on travel restrictions this year for her to continue maintaining her sanity. Read.
India celebrates its 74th Independence Day today and if anything else, this year has definitely made us all look at freedom in a different light. The beautiful and extremely talented Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared her thoughts on freedom and Independence Day with Pinkvilla and also revealed that she wants freedom on travel restrictions this year for her to continue maintaining her sanity. The actress forayed into the digital world last year with Alt Balaji's Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala and had reiterated several times that the show really helped her with cooking especially in the last few months of pandemic situation. 

This Independence Day, Divyanka feels that one should become Atma Nirbhar as the nation is going through tough times. She commented, “The definition of freedom has changed! Especially this year, as all of us are confined to our homes, trying to be safe and utterly careful. We don’t have the freedom that we used to enjoy in the past in terms of travelling carefree, working at our will and in general being the way we want. On the other hand, it has also changed us for the better. We are becoming independent in terms of handling our chores. Before the pandemic, most people were dependent on house-helps. Now, we are learning how to manage our work and household activities together. Now we value everything that we took for granted in the past.”

The actress, who loves to travel a lot, added that she wants freedom from travel restrictions this year. Elaborating on this, she said, “I would like to be free of travel restrictions this year. Travelling to new destinations or where my parents live (in Bhopal and Chandigarh) comforts my soul. I need to do that soon to maintain my sanity.”

Here's wishing everyone, Happy Independence Day!

