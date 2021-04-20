EXCLUSIVE: Hina Khan’s father passes away due to cardiac arrest

Hina Khan, who rose to fame with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was quite close to her father and was often seen sharing pics and videos with him on social media.

has been one of the most talked about actresses in the television industry who is often seen making the headlines for her style statements, her stunning looks and her upcoming projects. However, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is in the news for an unfortunate reason today as she has lost her father. Yes! Hina Khan’s father has passed away today. Our sources have exclusively learnt that the former Bigg Boss 11 contestant’s father has died of a massive cardiac arrest today.

The sources further added that Hina is not in the town at the moment owing to her professional reasons. However, she has been informed about the unfortunate incident and the sources mentioned that the actress is on her way to Mumbai for her father’s last rites. While the news about Hina’s father spread like a wildfire on social media with fans offering condolences, the family is yet to release an official statement in this regard. Needless to say, it is a difficult moment for the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress and her entire family.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Hina had recently made the headlines for her latest song Bedard wherein she was seen sharing the screen with Stebin Ben. The song featured the actress flaunting a bridal look and won rave reviews. As of now, Hina was making the headlines for her first collaboration with television heartthrob Shaheer Sheikh. The duo has been sharing pics together as they head for Kashmir Valley for their collaboration and it has got the fans intrigued about seen these two stars in one frame.

Credits :Pinkvilla

