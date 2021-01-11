EXCLUSIVE: Indiawaali Maa star Sucheeta Trivedi gifted THIS to her on screen son Akshay Mhatre on his birthday

Indiawaali Maa is a popular show on Sony TV and the lead stars, Sucheeta Trivedi and Akshay Mhatre enjoy massive popularity. Today, on Akshay’s birthday, his on-screen mom, Sucheeta gave him a special gift and it will leave you surprised.

TV’s popular actor Akshay Mhatre, who essays the lead role of ‘Rohan’ in Sony TV’s show Indiawaali Maa, turned 29 today. His co-star and on-screen mother Sucheeta Trivedi aka Kaku made his birthday extra special today by gifting him something extremely stunning. Sucheeta expressed her adulation for her co-star by giving him a stunning royal blue co-ord set on his birthday. Akshay was touched by the gift as not only co-ord suit are his staple look on the show but also because he himself is a fan of formal wear.

Talking about having a low-key celebration Akshay spoke to us exclusively and shared, “As turbulent as the past year was, it also taught me some important life-lessons. Now, I am all about spending more time with family, no matter how fast-paced life gets. Needless to say, Indiawaali Maa has been the highlight of 2020 for me and the family that I have gained from the show is extremely special to me. I was extremely overwhelmed by Sucheeta ma’am’s gift and the thought behind it. Apart from this, every year on my birthday, I feel surreal by all the love and adulation that I get from my fans.”

I was extremely overwhelmed by Sucheeta ma’am’s gift and the thought behind it. Apart from this, every year on my birthday, I feel surreal by all the love and adulation that I get from my fans. Akshay Mhatre

Well, if that wasn’t enough, Akshay’s birthday also was celebrated with fervour on the sets of the show. On the sets of Indiawaali Maa, the cast & crew of the show had organised a cake cutting ceremony for him. Apparently, the actor does not have big plans and wishes to spend some quiet and quality time with his family and friends.

For his portrayal as the spoilt son ‘Rohan’ who eventually finds his way and turns his life around with his mother’s guidance, Akshay Mhatre has garnered abundant love from the viewers and has gained a dedicated following of his own. It’d be interesting to see how his character further pans out on the show. The show is currently on air on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 8:30 PM.

Also Read|Indiawaali Maa's Sucheeta Trivedi: Because of bold scenes, there is going to be more honesty in the content

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×