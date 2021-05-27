EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: KKK 11’s Abhinav Shukla talks about missing his anniversary & Rubina Dilaik’s special advice

Abhinav Shukla gets candid about him being far from Rubina Dilaik on their anniversary and talks about how she motivates him.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 has started shooting, and for this year, the location is Cape Town, South Africa. The contestants have already reached the location and they are having a great time together. Bigg Boss 14 fame Abhinav Shukla is among the long list of participants of the show. The actor is often seen posting and clicking pictures of the contestants. He recently talked exclusively with Pinkvilla as he shares his feelings for his lovely wife Rubina Dilaik.

On being asked about him missing his wedding anniversary with Rubina this year, he said that he cannot be with her as the shooting will go on for the next 30-40 days. The actor shared that they will have to celebrate it in a long-distance way. When asked about his plans for the day, he said, “It is too soon to say what he going to do.” He added that “I had made plans for this year but due to the second wave of Coronavirus, unfortunately, it could not work out.” He hopes the situation gets better shortly. He also said that he is not sure about the regulations of the different countries for travelling.

Talking about how his wife Rubina motivates him when she herself is recovering from COVID 19, he said, “She said have fun, if you don’t enjoy what you are doing then what is the point of doing it.” He said that he is an over-analytical person and tends to overthink situations, but she told him to enjoy the process also.

The couple had entered Bigg Boss 14 with a strained relationship, but staying together and facing all the hurdles, their bond became stronger. Their relationship is now stronger than ever. At present, Rubina Dilaik is in her hometown Shimla.

