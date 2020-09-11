EXCLUSIVE: Krishna Kaul on his journey on Kumkum Bhagya, chemistry with Mugda Chapekar, facing criticism

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Krishna Kaul opens up on his journey in Kumkum Bhagya, first day on set, his bond with Mugda Chapekar and more.

Krishna Kaul is currently seen playing the role of Ranbir in Kumkum Bhagya. After a few stint on reality shows, Krishna bagged his lead role in Kumkum Bhagya where his chemistry with Mugdha Chaphekar is loved and enjoyed by fans. They recently completed a year on the show and in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we spoke to Krishna on his journey on the show, on-screen chemistry with Mugdha, apprehensions, facing rejections for being "too fair." Over to him:

How has your journey on Kumkum Bhagya been so far?

The one thing which I have felt from day 1 was that there was never a need to prove anything. Kumkum Bhagya is a show where when I walked in, I was like water and Kumkum Bhagya was a vessel. I came and it just happened that I naturally settled in and because everyone was so welcoming, I never felt the need to prove or feel the pressure or the competition. It is such a fun set to be on. Plus, when you are in the growing stage, you tend to learn a lot of things. Everyone on my set is so experienced and amazing actors that I learn a lot from them. It is like a crash course.

Do you remember what was your first day like?

The first day I did not meet anyone as it was my solo entry shot. I was very excited. I remember I told my director who explained me the first shot will be of me running and that why am I only running, I can even take my shirt off. I was so excited, imagine. He had to ask me to calm down and that we will do it. Then, I met everyone the next day and I found them to be such nice people. I feel the show has one of the best working environments that I can ever ask for.

I face challenges in doing scenes which requires lot of crying. I, as a person, barely get emotional. Krishna Kaul

We see you share a great bond with both Sriti Jha.

With Sriti, I think we have an amazing camaraderie. She is a great friend now and I have immense respect for her and the kind of work she has done. Even if she is talking about something random, you always love something from her. She is the giving types; she is very positive.

Do you feel working on a show for a longer time can get monotonous?

I did not. I feel it depends on the character. There are some characters which need to be serious, talk in a certain way, like there is no scope for experimenting. In my case, Ranbir is as unpredictable as Krishna and as anyone in normal life would be. Whenever I play Ranbir, it is always something new that comes out. I think just like Krishna is growing, Ranbir is growing too. There is always something interesting to do and that eliminates any scope for it to become monotonous. The kind of writing which happens is also experimental. They have given me luxury to put in my elements.

What are the challenges you face while playing Ranbir?

I face challenges in doing scenes which requires lot of crying. I, as a person, barely get emotional. I hardly cry. As a person, even if I feel sad, I am bad at expressing it. My approach towards life is to try and be happy. So when I have to portray an emotional scene, that becomes a challenge. I am a happy-go-lucky person in real life.

How did your family members react after seeing you on-screen?

Everyone who know me, when they saw me for the first time, they felt I was playing myself. I wasn't acting according to them. From my college friends, to my parents, ex girlfriends, everyone told me that.

The first time Mugda told me she was married, I thought she was kidding. Krishna Kaul

What about your chemistry with Mugdha? How is it?

It is exactly how you see on-screen, but the only difference is she is the only one taking charge every time. Our chemistry is very simple. She is a very learned person and she always points me at the right direction. Me being me, I barely know what is the right thing to do so she helps me out. That's how our chemistry is in real life.

Did you face any apprehensions because of the age gap between you and Mugdha?

Honestly, if I wouldn't have known about Mugdha's age, I would have never known as well. The first time they told me she was married, I thought they were kidding. I thought everyone is just making fun of me and I did not believe it for two days. Third day, when I saw photos, I was shocked. I keep on telling Mugdha from pics of the past 10 years, she hasn't changed a bit. She doesn't even sound her age, so I never felt the age gap ever. It is very comfortable.

What about criticism?

Honestly, it doesn’t affect me so much because every time we wake up, we want to give our best right? Everyone on the sets, we are pumped. So, I believe if you want to succeed in something, just give your best. And it doesn't matter if you succeed or not the one thing you should be bothered about is giving your best. Honestly, if I am number 1 and not giving my best that will hurt me. But, if I am giving my best, and I am not number 1, I won't be bothered much.

Did you ever face rejections or criticism when you were auditioning?

Yes, that would happen. I used to go for auditions and they would tell me that we need an average looking person; you are too fair; you are too white; you are too young. I used to earlier feel good about these things but when I started auditioning, I realised these are seen as a problem. That was shocking for me. I thought this would be my USP.

So, I think eventually I got what was right for me. I could not impress everyone with my looks, I am glad I impressed the right ones.

