EXCLUSIVE: Manav Gohil on Karan Mehra & Nisha Rawal’s controversy: Personally it is shocking & heartbreaking

Content Warning: The article contains references to domestic assault, abuse and violence.

Earlier this week it was reported in ETimes that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor has been arrested after his wife Nisha Rawal filed a complaint of an alleged assault. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Karan denied the accusation and claimed that Nisha herself banged her head on the wall. While in a press conference held on Monday, Nisha accused Karan of having an extramarital affair and spoke about his alleged abusive behavior. When Pinkvilla reached out to Nisha’s Shaadi Mubarak co-star Manav Gohil, here’s what he had to say.

“We have not interacted that much, but I met them both on the sets. Karan too had come on the set, he came to my make-up room and we sat for a while. That’s about it. Sweet couple yaar, for me personally, it is shocking and heartbreaking. It was shocking to hear about them both,” says Manav. The Kesari Nandan actor further adds, “I wish for Kavish to have it all good and safe. At the end of the day, my heart goes out to the little boy. It’s ok for two adults to amicably decide not to live with each other, have a little conflict and then part ways. But my only concern is Kavish, and I am sure Nisha will take care of that aspect, and so will Karan.”

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkivilla recently, actor Gaurav Chopraa, who shares a very close equation with both Karan and Nisha, too had said that at least for the sake of their son, he really wants the matter to be dealt with grace.

(If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

