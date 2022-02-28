EXCLUSIVE: Neil Bhatt on life after marriage and juggling between Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin & Smart Jodi

Smart Jodi premiered over the weekend, and contestants Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt have been juggling the reality show with their popular daily soap, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Neil is shooting for Smart Jodi in the morning and for the other show at night. “It's been a little tough because Smart Jodi has come at a time when both of us have been really busy, since the time we got married. Before our marriage we had to make sure that the telecast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin was not affected and it wasn’t, so we had to work a little more towards getting the episodes done and everything,” says Neil.

He further adds, “And after that December-January also we had to prepare because my sister’s wedding was about to take place in the beginning of February. So that time also we were busy trying to complete the episodes just so that I could be a part of my sister’s wedding.” Neil informs that soon after his sister’s nuptials, he and Aishwarya got busy with Smart Jodi.

“So we have been trying to juggle our personal life with our work and are trying to do justice at both the places. It's been a little tough but I think this is a very opportune time for an artist and every artist wishes for such a time in their life and career, and we are really happy that this is coming to us. So yes, it's been tough but at the same time we have enjoyed this,” informs Neil.

He and Aishwarya got married in November last year. How has life changed after marriage? “Life hasn’t changed a lot after marriage because the transition had taken place a while back. She had moved in and we were all staying together before marriage. We were living with my family. So the transition from being unmarried to married wasn’t really jarring or something that would make one realise, ‘Oh now I am married’. At least, I haven’t gone through it, so I can speak for myself that life hasn’t changed a lot,” he concludes.

