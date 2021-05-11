EXCLUSIVE: Paras Kalnawat on resuming work after father's demise: I thought it is important to make him proud

In a tragic incident, Paras Kalnawat had lost his father this March. The actor is yet to overcome the personal loss. He shared his thoughts on going back to work.

The popular show Anupamaa has been ruling the television TRP chart for months now. Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer family drama has been garnering overwhelming response from the audience because of its storyline. Paras Kalnawat, who plays the role of their son Samar Shah in it, has also created a special place in the hearts of the audiences. His unconditional support for his on-screen mother has made him the audience’s favourite. However, recently, he lost his father in March.

Talking about resuming work after the tragedy, the actor confessed that it took some time for him to come out of it. Paras said, “When the incident happened, after 5 to 6 days everyone in my family said that it is important for me to get back to work and I realised that’s what my father would have wanted me to do. He wanted to see me touch the sky and do wonders in this industry. I just thought that it is important to make him proud, and I should get back to work. I didn't want the audience to forget Samar or watch the show without him in it.”

Paras also admitted that while working he forgets everything. The actor said, “I do get that kind of vibes and I get emotional, but I control myself and do the scenes. I am the kind of person who doesn’t let anyone know what I am going through or what I am dealing with. I don’t tell anyone in my cast, crew member, or anyone.”

He further said, "I believe that they would want me to give my best, and they would want to see Samar; they would want me to work. My audience should be happy to see Samar back in the show. The love coming in from all around the world, my family, my sister, and my mother keep me motivated all the time. All these things keep me going and give me positivity.” The show is currently running the track of Anupamaa and Vanraj’s divorce.

