EXCLUSIVE: Pracheen Chauhan gets bail, informs Senior Inspector Prakash Bele

According to reports, Pracheen Chauhan had been arrested for allegedly molesting a 22-year-old woman.

Content Warning: The article contains references to abuse and molestation.

A while ago, it was reported that Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Pracheen Chauhan has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 22-year-old woman. According to Mid-Day, he was arrested by Kurar Police. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla earlier today, Senior Inspector Prakash Bele had informed that Chauhan has been charged for alleged molestation. “We have arrested him, and produced him in the court. We are now waiting for the court’s order. The complaint was registered last night, and our investigation is on,” he had told Pinkvilla.

We have now learnt that the actor has been granted bail. Confirming the same, Senior Inspector Prakash Bele told Pinkvilla, “The court has granted him bail. Meanwhile, our investigation will continue.” Besides Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Chauhan has featured in Chotti Bahu, Kuchh Jhuki Palkain, Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka, Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg and in Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, among many other shows. He is presently seen in Shaadi Mubarak.

Last month, TV actor Pearl V Puri’s case had also shocked everyone, after the actor was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for the alleged rape of a minor girl. In a conversation with Pinkvilla earlier, Pearl’s actress-friend Karishma Tanna had termed the allegations levied against the Naagin 3 actor as baseless. “It's sheer bad luck that this has happened to him. I have known Pearl since a long long time, nothing like that has happened. It's just a baseless thing, and it's sheer bad luck. It's just the wrong phase,” she had said.

(If you need support or know someone who is struggling with molestation or abuse, please reach out for help and report about it.)

