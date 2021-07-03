EXCLUSIVE: Senior Inspector Prakash Bele says Pracheen Chauhan produced in court; Adds ‘Investigation is on’

Prakash Bele informs that they have arrested the actor, and are now waiting for the court’s order.

Content Warning: The article contains references to abuse and molestation.

Earlier today it was reported that Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Pracheen Chauhan has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 22-year-old woman. He was arrested by Kurar Police, and according to Mid-Day an FIR under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. Confirming the news, Senior Inspector at Kurar Police station Prakash Bele told Pinkvilla, “Pracheen Chauhan has been charged for alleged molestation. We have arrested him, and produced him in the court. We are now waiting for the court’s order. The complaint was registered last night, and our investigation is on.”

Pracheen became a household name with Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay, in which he had played the role of Subroto Basu. Besides that he has also featured in Chotti Bahu, Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka, Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg and in Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, among many other shows. He is presently seen in Shaadi Mubarak. Last month, TV actor Pearl V Puri’s case had also shocked everyone after the Naagin 3 actor was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for the alleged rape of a minor girl.

In fact, Pearl recently broke his silence on the matter. “Life has its own way of testing people! I lost my nani ma few months back, then on her 17th day I lost my dad post that my mother got diagnosed with cancer and then this ghastly accusation. Last couple of weeks were gruelling for me like a nightmare. I was, overnight, made to feel like a criminal. All of this in the midst of my mother’s cancer treatment, it shattered my sense of security, making me feel helpless. I am still numb…. but I felt it's time to reach out to my friends, fans and well-wishers who’ve showered me with their love, support and concern. Thank you for keeping faith in me, and I am a firm believer of #SatyamevJayate. I trust in the law, judiciary of my country & God up there. Please keep your duas coming,” Pearl had written on Instagram.

(If you need support or know someone who is struggling with molestation or abuse, please reach out for help and report about it.)

