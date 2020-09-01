EXCLUSIVE: Preeti Simoes responds to Shilpa Shinde's accusations of feeling used, Sunil Grover, replacing her

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Preeti Simoes opens up on Shilpa Shinde's accusation of working long hours, introducing Sunil Grover in gags, not following SoPs and more. Read.

Producer duo Preeti Simoes and Neeti Simoes returned to small screen with Gangs of Filmistan which features Sunil Grover, Sidharth Sagar, Upasana Singh among others in pivotal parts. Shilpa Shinde, who also featured in the show, has accused the producers of using her to gain publicity and also revealed that she never was willing to work with Sunil Grover. Shilpa also alleged that all the precautions measures on the sets were not being taken and that she caught cold after going to the set. We reached out to Preeti to know her side wherein the producer clarified a few things and also mentioned that they have their hearts open to welcome her when she is ready. Over to Preeti:

Shilpa mentioned about feeling sidelined when Sunil returned in gags. She also mentioned that not just her, everyone else too was sidelined…

The entire team is very grateful to Shilpa for appointing herself as a self proclaimed spokespersons. If anyone had a problem, they are adult enough to reach out and put their point of view forward. The fact of the matter is no one has a problem and everyone is surprised that Shilpa, who is such a senior actor, has all the time to raise the problems she assumes others have, which they don't. Secondly, rather than talking to us via media, why doesn't she pick up the call and call us. Maybe, she knows that all the things she has been saying, she will need to justify it. She had been sent all the scripts a day or two in advance, we have the mails to substantiate this.

She has also alleged that she felt her comeback was used to gain publicity for the show with nothing potentially good for her to perform?

I will tell you honestly, Star Bharat wanted to come up with a simple comedy which will be in the daily soap format. The first person to be signed for the show was Sidharth Sagar, who recently came out of a hard health situation (rehab), so I would be celebrating him over an established actor like Shilpa Shinde. She does a show, or doesn't, it doesn't create a buzz for me. For me, buzz is Sidharth. Shilpa Shinde's comeback for me was Jio, not this.

I wanted her and the only reason I took her was she looked good with Sunil in Jio and the two are of the same age group. If the PR was around Shilpa, then the first promo would be about her. She was apart of an ensemble, and she knew about this. She had a problem that why are we not creating a special scene for her but why should I? In her head, she is making a comeback, not in mine. Where have I or the channel given a quote that she is making a comeback?

She had mentioned about not wanting to work with Sunil and also alleged about long hours and flouting SOPs?

She was a part of the promo shoot and she knew what was happening. She obviously shared her apprehensions of working with Sunil and we made sure to assure her to keep faith in us. It is a simple concept and we had apprised her about everything and then when we shot for two days, she had no problem with the SoPs, the shoot, scripting nothing, she packed up at 5:30 on the first day, 7:30 PM and third day, at 9:30, so, I don't know what 12 hours or 16 hours she has worked ? The guidelines are there for a reason and we are not mad to sabotage it for a Shilpa Shinde, right?

Furthermore, Shilpa said she caught cold after coming to set for two days…

Honestly, we saw she wasn't keeping well on the third day and hence, we even gave her leave and asked her to rest. We told her to not come because we had to be careful about other actors. The next day when she was not shooting, she very graciously sent mithai for everyone. She also came for the press conference, no one forced her to.

During the shoot, Shilpa came and performed like any daily soap actor and obviously, it is tough to match the energy of live stage actors Preeti Simoes

What do you think ticked her off? Why was Sunil introduced in gags?

When we shot the first episode, we realised that it is looking off with Sunil just sitting. So, we decided to alter the script. Paritosh , Sidharth, Sugandha, Sanket and everyone told me that they were happy to share the stage with someone who is a senior in the field and is seasoned. It was a creative call taken to have him in gag but then we decided to keep him in only one gag. During the shoot, Shilpa came and performed like any daily soap actor and obviously, it is tough to match the energy of live stage actors. The team is surprised at her sudden reaction as she did not communicate her grievances on sets.

I don't know what the problem is.

Would you be open to her coming back or will replace her?

Shilpa is too big a star for us to replace. There is no replacement to Shilpa Shinde. Our show is a very small show in comparison to such a big star, Shilpa who made such a huge comeback in her own words on our show. We will always have our hearts and arms open to welcome her whenever she feels comfortable to shoot again.

