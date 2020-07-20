EXCLUSIVE: Rhea Sharma opens up on Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, performing the PTSD scenes, the pressure of TRP

In an exclusive chat as they resume, we asked Rhea Sharma of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke fame about her first day on set, how has the 'new normal' been treating her, performing scenes highlighting PTSD and the pressure of TRP. Read.

Pushing her boundaries like never before is Rhea Sharma, who is currently seen playing the role of Mishti in the show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The show currently focuses on Mishti aka Rhea undergoing post-traumatic stress disorder which involves a lot of emotionally taxing scenes. In an exclusive chat as they resume, we asked Rhea about her first day on set, how has the 'new normal' been treating her, performing scenes highlighting PTSD and the pressure of TRP. Excerpts:

How was your first day on sets post lockdown? How was the 'new normal'?

One the first day, each and every artist was briefed about the new normal on the set, what kind of precautions they will be taking, and many other things. Basically, they assured us that all safety measures being taken. The first day was very different for us because there were so many changes, right? We had to take care of having minimalistic contact with anyone, so we were trying to do whatever we can by ourselves, be it the touchup, the attempt is to manage it if possible on our own. We were happy to meet after so long. Of course, we are a little scared too, but also glad that the work has started. Anyway, they say, 'the show must go on.'

Right after the break, you have had to perform some really emotionally taxing scenes. What was your reaction when told of this new track?

I was very very excited because I had always wanted to do something like this because it is very challenging as well as exciting to perform. Each day I am getting to do something new and show this vulnerable side to Mishti which the audience has never seen before. As an actor, I had not played such a role before, so I was thrilled. Scenes where I am having a panic attack, or which triggers Mishti, we work a lot on it. My director Ashish Sir and I sit and discuss how can we bring the emotions out realistically and convincingly. I am hoping the audience likes it.



People are applauding you for your performance. Have you managed to look at the response you have been getting?

I am actually reading and following the trend online and very happy. It really motivates me, the kind of feedback I am getting on social media. It makes me feel happy that my performance is reaching people and tugging at people's hearts. It is not easy to make people feel the pain you are going through as a character and if I am able to do that, my work is done. My family was stunned and impressed with my performance. They are all seeing me do that for the first time.

Such scenes can be a little taxing....?

It is very taxing actually (chuckles). Most of the time I am in that zone on the set. When other actors and I sit together during the break time or in between shots, I try and remain in the zone so I can be honest with my performance and be in that zone. So it is a little stressful because you have to become that person.

While fans are obviously loving it, a few expressed concern and hoped the PTSD is represented sensitively...

In these times, mental health is as important as physical health and if someone is going through any illness whatsoever, they should seek help, just like any other illness. It is difficult to come out of it, as shown in the case of Mishti who is dealing with it. It can happen to anyone. I think the creatives, the writers are keeping that in mind. They will be handling it sensitively only, I am sure.

How is the synergy on set? Do you discuss everything with co-actors because it is a give and take relationship...?

Yes, we discuss all our scenes. With Meenakshi Ji (Rupal Patel), with Shaheer Sheikh, I think my director is always there for me. He is always supportive. It is something new for our show also as we have always been romancing so now we try to justify the performance and script.

Are you feeling the pressure of TRP given that it's relaunched after an unprecedented 3-months break?

Honestly, yes. We all are little under pressure because three months is a long gap. To get back the audience, and love is again, it is almost like a new launch. So, everyone is working really hard. Let's see what the TRP comes.

What about the time slot revision. Are you happy?

To be honest, I was happy when I learnt our show is 9 PM but 10 PM was also a lucky slot. We are hoping it will work wonders for us.

