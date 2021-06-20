EXCLUSIVE: Rohit Reddy on reports of Anita Hassanandani quitting acting: She will come back

There were reports that Anita Hassanandani is leaving the industry but she refuted it saying that she will come back.

Recently, the television industry’s most popular and fashionable actress hit the headlines over quitting the industry. The talk had started after the news came in that she is planning to leave the industry. But the actress dismissed all such reports and said that she is not quitting the industry and will be back when she is ready. To note, she embraced motherhood earlier this year and welcomed the first child Aaravv with her husband Rohit Reddy. The actress is enjoying her current phase.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress’s husband Rohit Reddy reacted to it and said, "Right now she is only in the mood of parenting. She wants to spend the maximum amount of time with her child. She wants to give him the best parenting experience ever. So, work is the last thing in her mind right now. Also, social media commitments are quite a lot. I mean in terms of branding she has been doing, she has been endorsing quite a few brands. So that’s perspective she is anyway busy at home. Just getting back to television, OTT I mean she will get back for sure but it will take some time to happen. Not this year for sure.”

Coming back to what the actress had said, “I didn’t know when I will return to the TV or film industry. At present, my priority is Aaravv. But, whenever I’m ready and feel okay, I will get back.” However, it was reported that she is planning to quit.

The actress has been part of many hit shows including Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Her role as Shagun was highly appreciated by the fans.

