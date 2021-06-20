  1. Home
  2. tv

EXCLUSIVE: Rohit Reddy on reports of Anita Hassanandani quitting acting: She will come back

There were reports that Anita Hassanandani is leaving the industry but she refuted it saying that she will come back.
4432 reads Mumbai Updated: June 20, 2021 01:53 pm
Rohit Reddy on Anita Hassanandani quitting acting EXCLUSIVE: Rohit Reddy on reports of Anita Hassanandani quitting acting: She will come back
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Recently, the television industry’s most popular and fashionable actress Anita Hassanandani hit the headlines over quitting the industry. The talk had started after the news came in that she is planning to leave the industry. But the actress dismissed all such reports and said that she is not quitting the industry and will be back when she is ready. To note, she embraced motherhood earlier this year and welcomed the first child Aaravv with her husband Rohit Reddy. The actress is enjoying her current phase.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress’s husband Rohit Reddy reacted to it and said, "Right now she is only in the mood of parenting. She wants to spend the maximum amount of time with her child. She wants to give him the best parenting experience ever. So, work is the last thing in her mind right now. Also, social media commitments are quite a lot. I mean in terms of branding she has been doing, she has been endorsing quite a few brands. So that’s perspective she is anyway busy at home. Just getting back to television, OTT I mean she will get back for sure but it will take some time to happen. Not this year for sure.” 

Coming back to what the actress had said, “I didn’t know when I will return to the TV or film industry. At present, my priority is Aaravv. But, whenever I’m ready and feel okay, I will get back.” However, it was reported that she is planning to quit.

Listen to the full interview here:

The actress has been part of many hit shows including Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Her role as Shagun was highly appreciated by the fans.

 

Also Read: Anita Hassanandani denies quitting acting after becoming a mom to Aarav: Whenever I’m ready, I will get back

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
When Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy painted the town red with their mushy love on Nach Baliye 9
PHOTO: Anita Hassanandani has a ‘Breaking news’ as she shares a cute moment with hubby Rohit Reddy
Anita Hassanandani dubs husband Rohit Reddy as 'useless and unromantic' & the reason will leave you laughing
Rohit Reddy tries his hands on Rapping, wife Anita Hassanandani demands back all her jewelry
Anita Hassanandani calls Rohit Reddy ‘so vella’ on new VIDEO; Ankita Lokhande can’t contain her laughter
Anita Hassanandani plays yet another prank on husband Rohit Reddy: I’m turning out to be quite a magician
close