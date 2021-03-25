EXCLUSIVE: Sanjeev Kapoor, Hansal Mehta on Khana Khazana 2; Latter reveals Rajkummar, Pratik's favourite foods

Sanjeev Kapoor & Hansal Mehta also reveal that the proposed name for the show initially was Shriman Bawarchi.

Khana Khazana was one of the most iconic food based shows on Indian television, and it contributed massively to Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s global popularity. It was created by National Award winning filmmaker Hansal Mehta. However, did you know, the show was initially called Shriman Bawarchi? In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Mehta informed that it was a proposed name, but later Kapoor suggested Khana Khazana. “I still remember when we were discussing the title of the show, David (Hansal Mehta’s friend) didn’t know what we were talking about. So when we suggested four-five names, one of them was Khana Khazana. So David was like, ‘Sorry what did you say…. Khana Khazana? I don’t know what the hell it means, but phonetically it sounds very good,” Kapoor recalls fondly.

Do they discuss returning with Khana Khazana 2? “Just now. That’s why we were taking time. Both of us have reached a stage in our life where we have to move beyond that. He (Sanjeev Kapoor) has himself created nearly 200 odd clones of Khana Khazana. It became a template for a good food show. It also proved that food shows are not about jazz, and camera (movements), but it’s about the food,” reveals Hansal Mehta. The filmmaker himself has some great culinary skills.

Does he ever cook for his actors? “I am very disappointed with the current lot, they are always on diet. I see their food and I feel sad for the food. Loving food is not something to be guilty about. But of course they eat, Rajkummar (Rao) loves coming home, he is a vegetarian. He likes Dhansak, he comes home and tells me to make that. But Patralekhaa, his girlfriend, is a foodie. I like cooking for her, because she breaks her diet on that day. Manoj (Bajpayee) has suddenly become very very healthy now, woh bahut sparingly khata hai. Pratik (Gandhi) is like hardcore Gujju, you give him Surti Undhiyu and he is happy,” Mehta signs off.

