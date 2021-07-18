EXCLUSIVE: Shagufta Ali receives help from Aanand L Rai, Anupam Kher among others to battle financial woes

Ashoke Pandit informs that Ramesh Taurani, Sunil Bohra, Shashi Sumeet, Priyanka Ghatak, Manish Goswami and Naresh Malhotra have also stepped forward to help the actress.

Shagufta Ali had recently opened up about lack of work and battling financial challenges. Pinkvilla had earlier reported that filmmaker Rohit Shetty has stepped forward to help the Saans actress. We have now learnt that more members of the film fraternity have come forward to help Ali. Confirming the news, Indian Film & Television Director’s Association’s (IFTDA) President Ashoke Pandit says, “After Rohit Shetty, I had reached out to more people to seek help for Shagufta Ali ji. And I am happy to inform that Aanand L Rai, Anupam Kher, Ramesh Taurani, Sunil Bohra, Shashi Sumeet, Priyanka Ghatak, Manish Goswami and Naresh Malhotra of Prime Focus have all stepped forward to help Shagufta ji.”

Pandit further adds, “The donations have already reached her, and am thankful to everyone who contributed. I hope this effort of ours will help Shagufta ji. The expenses are huge. I am sure the Industry will come forward and fulfill her dream to face the camera again.” Shagufta Ali says that the funds are really helping her. “I am thankful to everyone. But I definitely need more help for my complete financial crisis, including my treatment, debts and personal loans,” she says.

Ali further informs, “The treatment is on for diabetes, and my eyes and legs which have been affected because of it. My mom is also not well, and she is undergoing treatment for arthritis, spondylitis, blood pressure and Vertigo. So I need help for her and me too. Once I get okay, I have to immediately start working, which is the main purpose of taking the help.”

Has she been offered any work recently? “Yes, I did get one or two offers for TV shows, but I couldn’t take them up now because right now the doctors, Ashoke (Pandit) bhai, and Johny (Lever) bhai are saying that I should get all the treatment done first, get well and then start working again,” says Ali.

