EXCLUSIVE: Shagufta Ali receives help from Rohit Shetty to battle financial woes: ‘I am so grateful’

Indian Film & Television Director’s Association’s President Ashoke Pandit said that Rohit Shetty has donated a generous amount.

Saans actress Shagufta Ali had recently opened up about lack of work and battling financial challenges. Soon after it was reported that her colleagues Neena Gupta, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor Sumeet Raghavan and Savdhaan India host Sushant Singh had come forward to help the actress. Now Pinkvilla has learnt that filmmaker Rohit Shetty too has stepped forward to help Ali.

Indian Film & Television Director’s Association’s (IFTDA) President Ashoke Pandit confirmed the news. “When I found out about Shagufta Ali’s financial troubles, I reached out to her to know how we can help her. After understanding her plight, I spoke to Rohit Shetty who immediately agreed to help Shagufta ji. He has donated a generous amount, and we are really thankful to him for that. I am reaching out to more people from the industry, and I have got a good response so far,” informs Pandit.

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Shagufta Ali also expressed her gratitude for Rohit Shetty. “It was done immediately, and I am very very obliged. I am so grateful and so thankful to him. God bless him for whatever he has done for me. He has never met me, we have never ever come face to face, I have never spoken to him on the phone, and he went all out and did something like this. I am absolutely grateful,” says Ali, further informing that she will resume her treatment soon.

“The doctor is busy so I’ll be taking his appointment next week, and my treatment will begin again,” Ali adds.

Also Read | Shagufta Ali on selling her car & jewellery for survival: Things went from bad to worse because of pandemic

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×