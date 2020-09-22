EXCLUSIVE: Shaheer Sheikh: If you spend even 10 mins on social media, it affects you; Want to only spread love

In a chat with Shaheer Sheikh, we tried finding what he thought about the surrogacy track in YRHPK, was the phase post lockdown a little draining for him emotionally, and being away from social media whenever possible. Read.

Shaheer Sheikh has always managed to surprise his audience with his versatility. Though the announcement of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke going off air did come as a shock, Shaheer did manage to leave an impact as Abir. The entire track currently revolving around adoption and surrogacy obviously was something different from the routine TRP grabbing tracks, and had a progressive message attached. In a chat with Shaheer, we tried finding what he thought about the track, was the phase post lockdown a little draining for him emotionally, and being away from social media whenever possible. Over to him:

The recent track on adoption and surrogacy was something which struck the right chords and the way it was handled was very mature. What did you think of it?

The writers were trying to give a message and I myself do believe in that. It is a very noble thing to adopt a child, to give a house and love and care to someone who needs it and is not fortunate enough to have that by birth. I was happy that we are using the storyline to highlight this. Honestly even we did not know where we are going with the track but I really liked the idea about how they were trying to tell people that how this can be a more sensible decision. I am sure a lot of people won’t agree with it but at least there will be some discussion about it and that’s a way forward, according to me.

Post lockdown, we saw Abir was intense then ever before. Did it take a toll on you as well?

It was a little too much in between especially at the times when Abir was getting angry on people, shouting. All that happening in one day is sometimes very challenging. It takes a lot of efforts to do emotional scenes, it drains you out. Now it is slightly better and I am also feeling a little relieved. Honestly, it was a little tiring for me some days but I also realised that there is no other way. Abir has to get affected and react aggressively and have an emotional outburst.

How did you unwind?

Nowadays, me and Avinash, we have started playing video games on sets or TT, to distract ourselves and gets you back in your zone.

In today's time, being on social media comes as a prerequisite. How do you still manage to stay away from what can be called as social media temptation?

Honestly, I try. I was discussing it with my director that day that even if you spend 10 minutes on social media, you are affected in some way. It can leave a negative impact on you because of many reasons. Anyone can write anything, so we have to choose what we expose ourselves to. I chose to reduce it as much as I can. It is a blessing as well if we use it in the right way. I want to just spread love and put the right message out. Of course, I look at it for feedback as well, I like to know what they are thinking of our craft, where we are lacking, where we can improve. It also gives us a lot of information. You have to decide for yourself how much and what information you want to consume and expose yourself to.

Lastly, I think I had asked this before as well but what has been your biggest lesson during the entire lockdown period?

I think I got a lot of time to introspect and spend more time ourselves. What this pandemic has thought us is that whatever we are running behind is not important and we need to really cherish what is there. Being successful and mint money is not the only definition of endgame in life, and having a good life and spending time with people and spread love is what is important.

