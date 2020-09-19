EXCLUSIVE: Shaheer Sheikh on YRHPK going off air, shares his favourite track of Abir, what he will miss & more

Shaheer Sheikh, who is slightly emotional at the moment, spoke to Pinkvilla about Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke going off air soon and what he will miss. He reiterated that even they were taken by surprise but he is extremely proud to be a part of the show and termed his experience of working with Rajan Shahi "one of his best." Read.

Shaheer Sheikh has wowed the audience as Anant in Navya, Arjun in Mahabharat, Dev in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Salim in Salim Anarkali and of course, Abir in his latest show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The actor is known for delivering impeccable performances and is touted to be a successful 'star'. The actor has managed to pick distinct roles and create a space for it with each project. In a shocking news yesterday, producer Rajan Shahi confirmed that Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, which was a spin off to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, will be going off air. Shaheer, who is slightly emotional at the moment, spoke to Pinkvilla about it and what he will miss. He reiterated that even they were taken by surprise but he is extremely proud to be a part of the show and termed his experience of working with Rajan Shahi as "one of his best."

Excerpts below:

Fans are obviously shocked with the news of YRHPK going off air soon. When did you guys know?

It was a shock for me and all of us too, actually. Rajan Sir came to the set today towards the evening and he personally informed everyone and made a formal announcement too. It was a shock as I was not expecting that. I thought he has come to tell us that we have to give in little more and perform better and put in more hard work, that is what I thought but we were left surprised to put it mildly.

Of course, TRP had been low but we have seen shows given extension despite that. Did he inform why this decision was taken?

No, he just said that this decision has been taken and that he was happy with the way the show has shaped in the last one and a half year and what we have been able to achieve and the response we got. Honestly speaking, it has been one of the best experiences for me as well, in terms of the relationship with the producer, and how he has dealt with challenges and things on the set on day to day basis. How transparent and smooth things were for the show and it was very well managed.



It is an emotional moment for all fans. Did the news leave you emotional too?

Of course, when I play a character, I live that character. In fact, I am that character. That character becomes a part of my life. As a team, we chill on the sets, talk to each other, there are so many fun moments, it consumes half of my day, 12 hours, sometimes 10 hours. I am there with these people, so of course, it is a big news for all of us.

When you play a character on daily basis for months and months, you knowingly or unknowingly get attached to it. So, yes I am going to miss it. Shaheer Sheikh

When do you guys wrap-up shoot then, any update?

I think we will be shooting till this month-end. We are honestly still trying to digest the news. We didn’t even speak about all this. We knew the ratings have gone down a little but we were definitely not expecting this. Rajan Sir announced it himself, before that no one had a clue, so you can imagine.

But, daily soaps are like that. You start living a life, living the character’s life. You become the character and then you do it on daily basis for months and months, and then knowingly or unknowingly you get attached to that character, and the atmosphere and people around it. So, yes I am going to miss the character so much.

I believe we had a good run of over a year and a half. I never felt we are doing something which is very monotonous. Proud to be a part of YRHPK Shaheer Sheikh

Do you have anything to tell your fans who are equally baffled by this announcement?

Honestly, I am happy and liked the response we got for the show. How it started, how people loved it, online the kind of love we got, it was amazing. I am not feeling very bad because I believe we had a good run of over a year and a half. I never felt we are doing something which is very monotonous. My main worry about doing a daily soap like this was that it should not become a show where all the tried and tested formulas are used and becomes typical, I hope it doesn’t reach that point. I think we managed that well. We were always trying to bring up topics and issues which are faced in our day to day lives, very valid issues, so I am happy about that. It makes me feel proud that I am a part of this show, to have done this show.

What excites an actor is to be able to do something which he has not done before. In this show, we call it the 'bekhayali' phase because my director and I really enjoyed that track post leap. Shaheer Sheikh

Now that the show will end soon. Do you any particular phase or track in mind which is close to your heart as Abir?

What excites an actor is to be able to do something which he has not done before. In this show, we call it the 'bekhayali' phase because my director and I really enjoyed that track post leap where Abir was wearing shades, he was not expressing himself. He was very different and it was something that I had never done before. (Director) Ashish ji came up with the idea of keeping the shades on all the time to hide his emotions. We would play Bekhayali song every time, and would walk slow mo, I really liked that phase and would be very excited. I would suggest 10 things like a child, would want to do this or that. It was quite exciting. I even tried to style Abir’s look during that track.

Abir has had a graph of his own. What do you like or dislike about him?

I believe in a lot of things Abir believes in. I understand why he does what he does. In the recent times, he has been a little too aggressive towards his mother and that is something I don’t like so much. It is a very personal point of view. I feel like 'no Abir, don’t do this.' I understand the story has to move forward like this to show the graph but sometimes I wish he was a little nicer to his mother. And, I think we need people like Abir in today’s society who fight for equality without making it sound like a revolution. It comes naturally to him.

I have never searched for my hashtag. I try to interact with my fans whenever possible. Shaheer Sheikh

Have you ever visited your hashtag and seen the kind of feedback you get? What was the most constructive feedback you got for Abir?

I have never searched for my hashtag. When this show had started and I was trying to figure out the reactions of people, they were concerned that it should not become like Anant and eventually they realised it is not. But after reading those concerns, I had started putting extra effort to ensure it is slightly different from what I have done in past. Apart from that I keep talking to people on Twitter. Whenever I do, I interact and they are so amazing people, who write such beautiful things, it is nice to go through all of that. I usually browse the reactions twice in week mostly.

What next now? Too early to ask but are you looking to take up any web offers?

There is some really good content on web, and there are shows I have been watching. So hopefully I will get a good opportunity. I believe the time has to be right. If I am associated with one project which needs my attention, I would not want to distract myself. That’s how I am. I believe when a producer believes in you and invests so much in you, they expect a few things in return and I like to give all my attention to that one project. Recently, I was approached for a few things but the timing was maybe not right and I was more invested in YRHPK, but in future definitely.

Any Bollywood offers you have had?

Recently, I was offered something but since I was busy with the shoot, I couldn’t go for it, but hopefully again in future.

But are you be open to do a daily soap again?

Yes, I would be open to daily soap too.

