EXCLUSIVE: Shaheer Sheikh on Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi being a risk, Devakshi, bond with Supriya, fav scenes

Television hardly manages to make shows which are not driven by TRPs. Keeping it simple and devoid of high drama is a task in itself but the one show which manages to live up to it for the most parts is Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi which starred Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes and Supriya Pilgaonkar in lead roles. As the show returns to TV with re-runs in the times of global crisis, we reached out to Shaheer for an exclusive chat on how does it feel to relive this journey, Devakshi, bond with Supriya maa (as he calls her) and his favourite scenes from the show.

Excerpts from the interview:

Last time we spoke, you said you are enjoying self-time in lockdown. Is the status still the same?

I am scared that I will never get used to the previous routine. Now I am just hoping that I get more time at home (laughs).

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi is returning. How did you react when you came to know about it?

I would come across tweets where people wanted the show to come on air again and then suddenly I saw that they made an announcement and I was surprised and shocked and excited too because it was surreal to see people's wish being granted.

What is that first memory which comes to your mind when you think of KRPKAB?

I think we knew the show is going to go off-air now and there was a scene in the kitchen with Maa and me in which we tell each other that we hope everyone gets a son and mother like them and that moment gave me goosebumps. It is crazy. We both were so emotional in that scene. For me, it was very difficult to even leave her, I hugged her after that. It was very real. I feel in that show, everything was so perfect and magical. How everything falls into place and everything is right. All the writers, directors, productions, everything was spot on.

Were you always sure to take up Dev Dixit's character?

No, I wasn't sure. I was in Indonesia when they called me (laughs). I was not sure, honestly. I had never met them before, had never worked with Sony and it sounded on the phone like a typical daily soap, and then I met Mamta ma'am when I was in India, I was mind blown and I was sure of doing the show when I walked back from the meeting.

Your bond with Supriya ji is one of a kind. Is it still the same?

The bond has not changed at all. We still call each other and she is like a child; she has sprained her ankle currently and we discussed that overcall. I feel so lucky to have her in my life. Whenever I think of my mother, I think of my mom and Supriya maa. Even in my subconscious mind, I know she is my mother.

I remember you always mention that drunk scenes are the most difficult for you. In Kuch Rang, there was a drunk scene in particular when Sonakshi is about to get engaged... can we say it was one of the most difficult scenes then?

There was so much emotion in that scene and I feel if you are in the character, you feel the emotions and somehow it wasn't that challenging. It came out decent. I was happy with the scene because generally I am not.

What according to you worked for Dev as a character?

What works for Dev as a character is that when you show your insecurities, your vulnerability, your flaws, it becomes more real and human and people relate to it. We are not perfect, our heroes sometimes are. But, when I watch a show, and see a character who can make mistakes because of the situations, I feel for that character. At the same time, they want to do the right thing.

Devakshi continues to be one of the most loved jodis on-screen. What made them special?

Erica is an amazing actor. She fit the character so well and did a very good job. It is half the job done for me when I have a good co-star and she was phenomenal. It was all so effortless that it looked natural. People connected with it so much and we would improvise a lot. If you are in the character and know the exact graph, you would always end up giving more. In other shows sometimes, you have to create that, but in Kuch Rang, it was very raw and natural.

Any particular favourite scene of Devakshi?

There are so many. Of course, the first proposal scene is one of my favourite. There is one song sequence where we are in the room where Sonakshi is wearing a saree. It is beautifully shot. Even the normal sequences, it was so good. You can't fake simple scenes.

Kuch Rang was a risk when you signed it... did anyone tell you that? Did the response make you feel validated as an actor?

My friends told me it is a big mistake. Of course, it was considered a risk.

I think the first time Erica and I were shooting for the show, Gajraj ji was shooting the promo and when we were shooting it, he said that he is having a good feeling about the show and me kind of looked at it from his perspective and it gave me confidence immediately. Even if it doesn't work, it is the right kind of show I felt.

But doesn't the expectations of TRP and success bother you?

That's my thing, I have not overloaded myself with baggage or pressure. My only stress is that I should be able to take care of my parents and if I am able to do that I am okay. Even if it means doing farming and taking care, I am okay with that. I have never taken the pressure of being a big actor, or be in the league, never.

Would you like to change anything in the show, if given a chance?

No, actually. The way our characters were written, I don't think I would like to change anything at all. Such beautiful dialogues. I don't think on TV people remember dialogues so much, but this show had some iconic dialogues. I would like to give credit to the Saqib sir who directed the first few episodes and set the pace of the show. We never tried to create drama using a camera. He said that he believed that when the actors are performing he didn't want to distract the audience.

