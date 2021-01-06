EXCLUSIVE: Shilpa Shinde reacts to Vikas Gupta bringing up her name on Bigg Boss 14: For me, who is he?

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Shilpa Shinde spoke her heart out about her digital debut and Bigg Boss 14 contestant, Vikas Gupta

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde doesn’t need any introduction. The actress, who ruled the season, has already made her digital debut with Paurashpur and is gaining a lot of appreciation for her new avatar. Shilpa is very happy with the way her fans are appreciating her work and is enjoying life to fullest. Amid this, the one thing that seems to be happening constantly is Bigg Boss 14 contestant Vikas Gupta bringing up her name on the show again and again. Going by their history between Vikas and Shilpa, their tiff hasn’t been a hidden secret for anyone. The two have been at loggerheads for quite some time.

Now, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Shilpa opened up about her name being brought up on the current season by Vikas. When asked about Vikas Gupta and Bigg Boss season 14, Shilpa said, “I am watching Bigg Boss 14. I don’t want to talk about him (Vikas Gupta). I don’t want to give him the footage. For me who is he? Don’t even talk about him. Seriously, I don’t want to because, for this also he will try to gain sympathy.” During season 11 of the reality show, we all saw their ugly fights and how things got out of hand between them.

She further said that it looks like she was running Bigg Boss 14. Her comment came after Vikas Gupta recently took her name and said that Arshi Khan is trying to be the next Shilpa Shinde.

It is worth mentioning here that Shilpa became a household name for her role of Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. The actress had to leave the show and she claimed that she was being mentally harassed by the producers of the show. She also blamed Vikas Gupta who was a part of the production team for the same. Currently, she is making it to the headlines for her digital debut in Paurushpur. The show also stars Shaheer Sheikh, Milind Soman and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles.

