EXCLUSIVE: Story 9 Months Ki’s Aashay Mishra credits his success to his father: He encouraged me to dream big

Aashay Mishra, who plays the lead role in Story 9 Months Ki, is grateful to his father for letting him pursue his dream unlike that of his character Sarangdhar in the show.

Sony Entertainment Television’s latest offering Story 9 Months Ki is a progressive show of a young and successful businesswoman Alia Shroff (Sukirti Kandpal) and her choice to become a single mother through IVF. Her journey undergoes a transition when she meets Sarangdhar Pandey (Aashay Mishra), who hails from Mathura. In the show, Sarangdhar, comes to Mumbai to fulfil his dreams of becoming a writer at the age of 30 against his father’s will, who expects him to continue with their family business. Instead, he chooses to pursue his ambition and make his career in the maximum city.

Speaking about Sarangdhar’s father, Aashay shares, “Sarang's father is not supportive of his career choice; I am glad my father supported my dreams of becoming an actor. I feel whatever I am today is all because of the hard work I have put in and my father’s unflinching support. I am glad that he let me pursue my dreams and choose the path that I always wanted to. Had it not been for his support, I don’t know how my journey would have shaped up. A lot of times parents are apprehensive when their children opt for acting as their career choice especially in small towns, however, I am grateful to my father for allowing me to make my own decisions.”

Adding to this, he said, “He is the strongest pillar of strength in our close-knit family. He is very understanding, supportive and has always encouraged me to dream big and to go after it. In the past even if I failed, he patted on my back for the exemplary efforts I displayed. I am here because of him.”

Also Read: Story 9 Months Ki: Aashay Mishra on drawing inspiration from legendary Gulzar for his role: I'm a huge fan

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×