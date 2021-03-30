EXCLUSIVE: TMKOC actor Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide tests negative for Covid 19; Says will resume filming soon

Mandar Chandwadkar says that after the ongoing track on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ends, he will join the show again.

A few days ago it was reported that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Mandar Chandwadkar aka Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide has tested positive for Covid-19. However, in a latest development, the actor confirmed to Pinkvilla that he has now tested negative for the virus. “I had cold, and eventually had a loss of smell and taste but didn’t have any other symptoms. Obviously I had to quarantine myself for 14 days, which I did. I am still at home, did my tests three days back and tested negative as expected,” informs Chandwadkar.

He adds that he will start shooting for the show very soon. “At present there is one story that’s going on, once that ends I’ll resume with my track. At least till Thursday they have their schedule ready, and then may be from Friday or Saturday I’ll join again. The production team has been very helpful. Even after Covid you have some weakness in your body, which one can’t make out until and unless you work. So I requested the production to give me at least 4-5 more days to rest it out, which they graciously accepted and asked me to join once I feel better. Asit bhai (Asit Kumarr Modi, producer) would also call me every 4-5 days to check on my health,” says Chandwadkar.

The actor missed his cast and crew. “I missed shooting, and it's been 13 years since we have all been working together. In fact, this is the first time in the last many years that I took 14 days off. I never asked for so many leaves. Even if you calculate my leaves in the last 13 years, the total of it wouldn’t be more than 20 to 25 days. Being a regular character one cannot take so many leaves,” Chandwadkar signs off.

