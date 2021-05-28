EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan was first to hail Asim Riaz’s single; Latter opens up on possibility of collaboration

Besides Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Badshah, Guru Randhawa and Himanshi Khurana too were all praise for Asim’s debut single ‘Back to Start’

Asim Riaz’s debut single ‘Back to Start’ released a few days back and has received a lot of love. However, one of the first Bollywood celebrities to shower praise on the rap was actor . The latter and Asim have earlier worked together in David Dhawan’s 2014 directorial, Main Tera Hero. Talking about this support received from the Badlapur actor, Asim says, “He was waiting. I remember last year Varun bhai had posted my picture and said ‘Happy Birthday’, and (then) he was like ‘waiting for some tunes’. So here we are.”

The Bigg Boss fame model-actor adds that Varun was the first person to comment and share. “Then it was Jacqueline (Fernandez), Badshah, Zareen (Khan), a lot of people appreciating so I felt blessed. Guru Randhawa, Himanshi (Khurana), everybody was like… they loved it, because they come from the rap and the music industry. So it was a big deal,” says Asim. Reportedly, Varun Dhawan too is fond of the rap genre. When asked Asim if there are any plans of a possible collaboration with Dhawan, here’s what he had to say.

“He likes rap but I don’t know if he is rapping. If he is rapping we are coming down with a collaboration,” says Asim. Did he reach out to his Bigg Boss host with his new song too? “Not really to be very honest. Because Corona… everything has been on pause. I was looking forward to going and showing him, but just because of Corona now we are staying at home. I am sure he has watched and listened to the track. I sent it to his team as well, so let's see,” Asim adds.

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

Also Read | Parth Samthaan hopes normalcy returns back; Says ‘Never expected there’d be a second wave of Coronavirus’

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×