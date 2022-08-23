EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Gurmeet Choudhary says a lot has changed after becoming a father: When I see Lianna…

In April this year, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee became parents to a baby girl, and two months later they revealed their daughter Lianna’s first picture on social media. “Introducing lianna… our heart united into one. Our hearts are so full - knowing that we are part of a beautiful community of such genuine people.. who prayed for her and waited and longed to see her face,” read the caption on Instagram. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Gurmeet talks about embracing fatherhood, and how it has changed him.

“Actually a lot has changed, responsibilities have increased. When I see Lianna, the world just stops for me. She hypnotises me, or maybe I get hypnotised. For me, my family is my top priority, and after that it’s work and everything else. We have understood this during the pandemic that your family will always be your biggest support. I believe in it, and for me my family is everything,” says Gurmeet.

The Khamoshiyan actor further adds, “So when I see Lianna, I get these flashbacks of how Debina and I had met, the struggles we had about whether we will be able to get married or not, will we be able to work? You know, Debina and my clothes used to be in one suitcase, from there we went from one bag to two bags, then three bags, then a house, and then everything else followed. Then Lianna came into our lives, and for me everything literally stops there.”

Meanwhile, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee will become parents again soon, and announced the big news on Instagram earlier this month. “Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us. #babyno2 #mommieagain.”

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

