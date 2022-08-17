EXCLUSIVE: Gurmeet & Debina Choudhary feel blessed to become parents again soon: Hum do humare do hone chahiye

Yesterday, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee Choudhary announced that they are going to become parents again. “Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us,” Gurmeet captioned an image on Instagram, which featured him with Debina and their daughter Lianna. Now in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Gurmeet shared his excitement about becoming a father again soon.

“We are blessed that we are going to be parents again because my elder brother too is just eleven months older than me. Hum bhi ekdum back to back hi aaye the. And I always felt that my brother is my friend. So since Debina and I are always busy with work and shoot, Lianna should have a brother or a friend while growing up. So this was the right time. Hum do humare do hone chahiye, main hamesha believe karta hun. I really love kids,” says Gurmeet.

He further adds, “You would see I would have thousands of pictures with kids. If I am performing somewhere, I will definitely click a picture with the kids there, and I always have those pics in my phone. So now everyday, I click five pictures of Lianna and make a video, because I know this time won’t come back. So we are blessed. Kehte hai na Bhagwan jab deta hai toh chappad phaad ke deta hai.”

In July this year, Gurmeet and Debina had shared their daughter Lianna’s picture on social media. “Introducing lianna… our heart united into one. Our hearts are so full - knowing that we are part of a beautiful community of such genuine people.. who prayed for her and waited and longed to see her face,” read the caption.

Meanwhile, Gurmeet is presently promoting his new single ‘Teri Galliyon Se’, which is backed by T-Series.

